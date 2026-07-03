Indian Shuttlers Tanya Hemnath And Aakarshi Kashyap Exit Canada Open

Indian badminton hopes at the Canada Open Super 300 tournament have ended as Tanya Hemnath and Aakarshi Kashyap faced defeats in their women's singles second-round matches.

Photograph: Reuters/

Key Points The Indian challenge at the Canada Open Super 300 tournament has concluded.

Tanya Hemnath lost her second-round match to third seed Riko Gunji of Japan.

Aakarshi Kashyap was defeated by fourth seed Beiwen Zhang of USA in a hard-fought match.

Both Indian players had successfully advanced past their opening rounds.

No Indian representation remains in the women's singles event at the tournament.

Tanya Hemnath and Aakarshi Kashyap lost their women's singles second round matches to draw curtains to the Indian challenge at the Canada Open here.

Tanya lost to third seed Riko Gunji of Japan 11-21 11-21 in 31 minutes while Aakarshi went down fighting to fourth seed Beiwen Zhang of USA 22-20 17-21 17-21 in the second round match that lasted one hour and seven minutes.

Earlier, Tanya had prevailed 21-16 21-18 over USA's Disha Gupta in the opening round while Aakarshi saw off Anna Tatranova of France 21-14 21-12.

With the ouster of Tanya and Aakarshi, the Indian challenge ended at the Super 300 tournament.