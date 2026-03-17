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Home  » Sports » Indian Shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap Secures Spot in Orleans Masters Main Draw

Indian Shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap Secures Spot in Orleans Masters Main Draw

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 17, 2026 21:17 IST

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Indian badminton player Aakarshi Kashyap shines at the Orleans Masters, successfully qualifying for the main draw after overcoming tough competition in the qualifying rounds.

Key Points

  • Aakarshi Kashyap qualified for the Orleans Masters main draw after winning two qualifying matches.
  • Kashyap defeated fellow Indian Shriyanshi Valishetty and Lee Y H of Chinese Taipei.
  • S Subramanian lost to Lee Zii Jia in the men's singles qualifying round.
  • The Indian women's doubles pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam conceded a walkover.

India's Aakarshi Kashyap advanced to the women's singles main draw after registering two wins in the qualifying rounds at the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

World No. 63 Aakarshi first defeated compatriot Shriyanshi Valishetty 21-19, 17-21, 21-13 before overcoming Lee Y H of Chinese Taipei 21-17, 21-19 in the next round.

 

She will face Singapore's Yeo Jia Min next.

Other Matches

In men's singles qualifying, S Subramanian went down 12-21, 18-21 to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, a Paris Olympics bronze medallist, who is on a comeback trial after an injury-plagued 2025 season, where he opted for rehabilitation over back surgery.

In women's doubles, the Indian pair of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam conceded a walkover against the Japanese duo of Rui Hirokami and Sayaka Hobara.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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