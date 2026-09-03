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Local Talent Dominates KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 Bengaluru Semifinals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 03, 2026 18:12 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Promising local junior tennis players have made a significant impact at the KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 Bengaluru, with several advancing to the highly anticipated semifinals.

Key Points

  • Local junior tennis players have advanced to the semifinals of the KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 Bengaluru.
  • Aahida Singh delivered a significant upset, defeating third seed Disha Kumar in the girls' singles quarterfinals.
  • Top seed Tejas Ravi secured his spot in the boys' singles semifinals after a hard-fought match.
  • The tournament highlights the emerging talent in Indian junior tennis.
  • Semifinal matchups are now set for both boys' and girls' singles categories.

Local junior tennis players continued to make their presence felt as the KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 Bengaluru by moving into the semifinals, with Aahida Singh producing the standout result in the girls' singles quarterfinals by defeating third seed and citymate Disha Kumar 6-4 6-4.

Aahida and Disha, both Bengaluru players, produced a closely fought contest, matching each other with some excellent stroke play. Aahida kept her composure at the crucial moments to take both sets 6-4 and book her place in the last four. The victory sets up an interesting semifinal for Aahida, who will face Zoha Qureshi, who advanced with a walkover against Bawyasri Asr.

 

Girls' Singles Semifinalists Emerge

Fourth seed Shreeniti Chowdhury continued her impressive run, defeating eighth seed Riddhi Shinde 6-1 6-4. The 15-year-old moved into the semifinals, where she will face sixth seed Vasundra Balajee, a 6-3 6-0 winner over Akshita Antil.

Boys' Singles Sees Top Seeds Advance

In the boys' singles, top seed and home favourite Tejas Ravi overcame Shlok Chauhan 6-4 7-6(5) in a closely fought quarterfinal. The 17-year-old had to contend with a number of unforced errors but also produced flashes of brilliance, particularly when under pressure. Shlok matched him with some impressive shot-making and pushed the second set into a tie-break, but Tejas held his nerve to close out the match in straight sets.

Tejas will meet third seed Niyanth Badrinarayanan of the USA, who defeated Mahijeet Pradhan 6-2 6-4. In the other semifinal, sixth seed Fazal Ali Meer will take on fourth seed Vivaan Mirdha. Fazal upset second seed Ahan Shetty 6-3 6-1, while Vivaan defeated Varad Undre 6-3 6-2.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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