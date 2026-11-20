Jharkhand's Aadya Budhia delivered a stunning performance to upset second seed Nirupama Dubey in a thrilling five-game encounter at the national squash championship women's quarter-finals on Friday, securing her spot in the semi-finals.

IMAGE: Squash

Key Points Aadya Budhia of Jharkhand secured a significant upset victory over Maharashtra's second seed Nirupama Dubey in the national squash championship quarter-finals on Friday.

Budhia won the tense five-game match with a scoreline of 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8 to reach the semi-finals.

Top seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan also advanced to the last-four round, defeating Yashi Jain in straight games.

Jharkhand's Aadya Budhia played with plenty of resistance to record a stunning win against Maharashtra's second seed Nirupama Dubey in a tense women's quarter-finals of national squash championship here on Friday.

Budhia's Resilient Victory

The Ranchi-based Aadya started in a positive fashion and pocketed the first two games to take a 2-0 lead.

Dubey, not prepared to give up without a fight, won the next two to level the match scores.

Aadya regained the winning form to won the decider and clinch a satisfying 11-8 11-8 9-11 9-11 and 11-8 victory to advance to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, top seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan of Chennai easily defeated Jodhpur's challenger Yashi Jain, cruising to a 11-4 11-5 11-6 victory to seal her berth in the last-four round.