HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Aadrash Shankar Clinches Bronze in High Jump at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Aadrash Shankar Clinches Bronze in High Jump at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 07, 2026 00:00 IST

x

Aadrash Ram Jothi Shankar leaps to victory, securing a bronze medal in the men's high jump at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, marking a significant achievement for Indian athletics.

Aadarsh Ram J Shankar

 

IMAGE: Aadarsh Ram Jothi Shankar cleared the 2.19m barrier to win bronze in Men's High Jump at the ongoing Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tianjin, China, on Friday. Photograph: X

Key Points

  • Aadrash Ram Jothi Shankar wins bronze medal for India in men's high jump at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships.
  • Shankar's best jump of 2.19m secured him third place in the high jump competition.
  • Praveen Chithravel, India's national record holder in triple jump, finished fourth at the championships.
  • Chinese athletes dominated the men's triple jump and women's shot put events.
  • Manikanta Hoblidhar, former national record holder in 100m, was disqualified for a false start in the 60m heats.

Aadrash Ram Jothi Shankar saved the day for India as he clinched a bronze medal in men's high jump at the 12th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships that got underway in Tianjin, China, on Friday. Shankar's produced a best jump of 2.19m to finish third.

"A fortnight's camp at Bhubaneswar's Indoor Stadium played a big role in learning fundamentals of indoor competition," Shankar said after winning the bronze medal.

 

In the field of 14 competitors, the Indian jumper gradually moved towards his goal of winning a medal. As the competition progressed, the race for gold was among Shankar and two Japanese athletes.

Shankar cleared 2.15m in his second attempt and 2.19 in his third. He made efforts to improve the colour of his medal, but missed all three attempts at 2.23m.

Japan's Seko Yuto was the gold winner with a height of 2.23m. Yuto's compatriot Shinno Tomohiro clinched the silver with a height of 2.19m.

Other Performances at the Championships

India's Praveen Chithravel, national record holder (outdoor) in men triple jump, fell short of a medal. Chithravel finished fourth with a distance of 16.22m, which was achieved in his sixth and last attempt.

It was a clean sweep for Chinese athletes in the men's triple jump. Su Wen won gold with a distance of 16.55m, while Jiao Xinping (16.47m) and Ma Yinglong (16.45m) took silver and bronze respectively.

Chinese athletes also dominated the women's shot put. India's Yogita finished fourth with a distance of 15.33m, achieved in her second attempt.

Earlier, sprinter Manikanta Hoblidhar, former national record holder in men's 100m (outdoor), couldn't progress to the next round as he was disqualified for a false start in the 60m heats.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tejaswin Shankar stuns Olympic medallist Shelby; wins high jump title in Kansas
Tejaswin Shankar stuns Olympic medallist Shelby; wins high jump title in Kansas
Badminton Asia: India women face China, men meet Korea in QF
Badminton Asia: India women face China, men meet Korea in QF
Asian C'ships: Rudrankksh Patil storms to gold, India sweep team title
Asian C'ships: Rudrankksh Patil storms to gold, India sweep team title
Long-distance runner Pooja suspended for evading dope test
Long-distance runner Pooja suspended for evading dope test
Squash: Mixed fortunes for Indians in Washington
Squash: Mixed fortunes for Indians in Washington

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted at Airport0:24

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted at Airport

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look0:35

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look

Shocking CCTV Footage: Man Pelts Stones at Train at Bandra Station0:39

Shocking CCTV Footage: Man Pelts Stones at Train at...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO