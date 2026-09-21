India's soft tennis pair bow out in Asian Games thriller

India's Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena concluded their Asian Games soft tennis mixed doubles campaign after a hard-fought Round of 16 loss, marking the end of their promising run in the unique sport.

Photograph:SAI Media/X

Key Points Indian soft tennis mixed doubles team of Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena exited the Asian Games in the Round of 16.

The duo suffered a 2-5 defeat against Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Ray Nuguit of the Philippines.

Tiwari and Meena had advanced to the knockout stage after securing two wins in their Group B round-robin league matches.

Soft tennis, a Japanese variant of lawn tennis, uses softer rubber balls and lighter racquets.

Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena's promising campaign in the Asian Games soft tennis mixed doubles event came to an end in the round of 16 after a hard-fought 2-5 loss to Philippines' Christy Sanosa and Sherwin Ray Nuguit, in Nagoya on Monday.

The Indian pair went down 4-2, 2-4, 2-4, 3-5, 2-4, 5-3, 6-8.

India's Journey In Soft Tennis

Earlier, Tiwari and Meena had won two of their three matches in the Group B round-robin league to finish second with four points and qualify for the knockout stage.

South Korea topped the group with six points.

India began their campaign with a resounding 5-0 win over Cambodia at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Centre.

They followed it with a 4-1 win over Mongolia.

Their only group-stage defeat came against South Korea, who prevailed 5-1.

Tiwari and Meena lost the opening three games 1-4, 2-4, 2-4 before fighting back to win the fourth 5-7, but South Korea closed out the tie by taking the next two games 4-1, 5-3.

Soft tennis is a Japanese variation of the traditional and more popular sport of lawn tennis. The balls used in this event are made of soft rubber and the racquets are also significantly lighter.