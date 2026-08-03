Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently honoured the triumphant Indian weightlifting contingent, including gold medallist Mirabai Chanu, for their outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

IMAGE: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with Mirabai Chanu, who won the gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's weightlifters achieved significant success at the Commonwealth Games, securing one gold, six silver, and one bronze medal.

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, who was the sole gold winner among the Indian weightlifters, was felicitated with a Rs 30 lakh cheque.

Mirabai Chanu's immediate focus is on winning a medal at the Asian Games in Japan, where she will compete in the 49kg category.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday lauded the strong performance of the Indian weightlifters in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, saying every medal they won has brought immense joy to the country.

The Indian weightlifting team won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the Games. Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu was the lone gold winner.

Felicitation Ceremony And Awards

The weightlifters were felicitated by Mandaviya after their return to India. Mirabai was handed a cheque of Rs 30 lakh, while the silver and bronze medallists received Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

"You may not realise it, but every medal you win brings immense joy to the country. Whenever one of you won a medal, the news was announced in Parliament before proceedings began. To those athletes who could not win a medal this time, remember that a sportsperson never loses. They either win or learn to win again," Mandaviya said during the felicitation event.

"Three of our athletes could not secure medals this time, but I am confident that with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the good wishes of 140 crore Indians, they too will return with medals in the future," he added.

Mirabai Chanu's Future Aspirations

For Mirabai, it was her third CWG gold medal on the trot, having also won the yellow metal in 2018 and 2022 editions.

"I am extremely happy. I have received so much love. Today, all of us were felicitated, and that is a very big moment for us as athletes. I am happy that I have been able to do something for India," Mirabai told PTI after the felicitation.

Mirabai said her immediate focus will be on the Asian Games in Japan next month, and she will think about the 2028 Olympics later on.

"I will compete in 49kg category in Asian Games, as 48 kg has been discontinued. Winning an Asian Games medal is very important to me because that is the one medal I don't have. The competition there is extremely tough, with the best weightlifters taking part, but I will work as hard as I can to win that medal," she said.

"As for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the weight categories are expected to change again, with the lowest category starting at 53 kg. I have not yet decided what I will do for the Olympics. Right now, my complete focus is on Asian Games. Only after that will I decide my plans for the Olympics."