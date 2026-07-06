'A spinner bowling no-balls is a crime': Siva questions Bahutule after Bishnoi's horror show

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan criticised spin coach Sairaj Bahutule after Ravi Bishnoi's costly no-balls against England, calling it "a crime" for a spinner and urging a return to attacking leg-spin fundamentals.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi conceded 60 runs, including 29 in a decisive 17th over, with three back-foot no-balls during India's defeat to England. Photograph: BCCI

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has questioned Team India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule for failing to correct Ravi Bishnoi's increasingly wide run-up, which resulted in repeated back-foot no-balls during India's four-wicket defeat to England in the second T20I.

Bishnoi conceded 60 runs in four overs and cut the return crease three times, including twice in the 17th over that yielded 29 runs and swung the game decisively in England's favour.

Key Points Laxman Sivaramakrishnan criticised spin coach Sairaj Bahutule, saying Ravi Bishnoi's back-foot no-balls should have been corrected during training.

Siva said spinners should always be attacking bowlers, not defensive options, and lamented the decline in leg-spin skills.

He believes India's spinners should target at least four wickets collectively during the middle overs in T20 cricket.

"A spinner should not be bowling a no-ball. It's a crime. And for him to bowl a back-foot no-ball, cutting the return crease, is something that should have been noticed in the nets.

Sairaj (Bahutule) should have first noticed his run-up and looked at whether he was overstepping or cutting the return crease. First thing you look at is bowling a legal delivery, and then bowling a legally good delivery," Sivaramakrishnan said.

The former India leg-spinner said a spinner committing no-balls at the international level reflected a lack of proper guidance.

"One of the first things you notice for a bowler is avoiding no-balls, especially for a spinner. Bowling a no-ball is a huge crime. And to commit it in crucial overs shows a lack of proper guidance and observation from the bowling and spin bowling coaches," he said.

Sivramakrishnan also felt modern leg-spinners had become overly defensive, unlike greats such as Bhagwath Chandrasekhar and Anil Kumble.

"You've seen Chandrasekhar, you've seen Anil Kumble. They hardly or never bowled no-balls. A leg-spinner should never be a defensive option. He should always be an attacking option. But lately, leg-spinners are mostly used as a defensive weapon. That mindset and attitude must change because they are losing out on their skills development," he observed.

He stressed that the middle overs are where T20 matches are won and lost and expected specialist spinners to make decisive breakthroughs.

"So overs seven to 15 are generally bowled by the spinners. If your two spinners bowl four overs each, you've got to pick up at least four wickets between them. Even if you go at nine an over, that's 180, which is chaseable.

"Four overs, 36 runs and two wickets each should be the ideal analysis because you're dismantling the middle order and preventing partnerships. For that, the spinner has got to be attacking and able to turn the ball on any surface," he said.

The 60-year-old also questioned the quality of spin coaching available to young bowlers. For the record, Sivaramakrishnan will soon be coaching youngsters in small batches.

"Most coaches are unaware of a lot of things about leg-spin bowling. Having had various discussions with Shane Warne, I've gathered a lot of knowledge about how he approached leg-spin bowling. That's something I keep with the spinners I coach," he said.

Asked whether he would be open to working with the BCCI if approached, Shivramakrishnan replied in the affirmative.

"Yes, I'm open to serving the BCCI, either at the Centre of Excellence or with the India A teams. I'd like to work with young spinners because once bad technical habits become ingrained, they are difficult to change. If technique goes wrong, over a period of time the bowling will also suffer," he said.

Outlining his coaching philosophy, Sivramakrishnan added: "It's all about getting the basics right, consistency and discipline. The number of good balls you bowl in the nets gives you confidence, and that confidence helps you in match situations. If I'm considered, I'll be working on both the mindset and the approach."