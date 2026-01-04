HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » A scuffle, three red cards and a win for Napoli!

A scuffle, three red cards and a win for Napoli!

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2026 23:12 IST

x

Lazio's Tijjani Noslin and Matteo Guendouzi clash with Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund, Juan Jesus and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic during their Serie A match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy, on Sunday

IMAGE: Lazio's Tijjani Noslin and Matteo Guendouzi clash with Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund, Juan Jesus and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic during their Serie A match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy, on Sunday. Photograph: Remo Casilli/Reuters

First-half goals from Leonardo Spinazzola and Amir Rrahmani helped Napoli claim a 2-0 victory at Lazio on Sunday in a heated contest that featured three red cards.

The result left Napoli one point adrift of leaders AC Milan, who are on 38 points, while Inter sit third on 36 ahead of their match against Bologna later on Sunday.

 

Despite being hampered by the absence of a number of injured players, including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Billy Gilmour, Napoli appeared largely in control as they patiently built their attacks.

Napoli seized control in the 14th minute when a teasing cross drifted to the back post, where an unmarked Spinazzola fired a volley home to give the visitors the lead.

Antonio Conte's side underlined their dominance in the 32nd minute when a free kick was floated into the box and Rrahmani headed into the bottom corner to double the visitors' lead.

Napoli's Amir Rrahmani celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates  

Napoli came close to stretching their advantage just minutes later when Eljif Elmas rose to meet a delivery but his header crashed against the crossbar.

Napoli's injury concerns deepened in the second half when David Neres was seen limping off. The stoppage sparked a brief flashpoint between the two sides, ending with yellow cards for Rrahmani and Lazio’s Tijjani Noslin.

Lazio’s afternoon unravelled further in the 81st minute when Noslin was sent off for a clumsy challenge on Alessandro Buongiorno.

Tempers flared again minutes before full time as Lazio’s Adam Marusic and Napoli’s Pasquale Mazzocchi became embroiled in a heated confrontation, prompting Napoli coach Antonio Conte to intervene in an attempt to separate the pair. Both players were subsequently shown red cards.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

EPL PIX: Cunha saves Manchester Utd the blushes
EPL PIX: Cunha saves Manchester Utd the blushes
Delayed Bouts, Missing Rings: Chaos at Boxing Nationals
Delayed Bouts, Missing Rings: Chaos at Boxing Nationals
Bangladesh to suspend IPL broadcast?
Bangladesh to suspend IPL broadcast?
'Shame on us': John Abraham backs beleaguered ISL players
'Shame on us': John Abraham backs beleaguered ISL players
'He has made miraculous turnaround'
'He has made miraculous turnaround'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train 8:03

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train

FULL DETAIL: US General briefs timeline of historic raid on Venezuela11:07

FULL DETAIL: US General briefs timeline of historic raid...

'If Trump Can, So Should You': Owaisi Dares Modi on 26-11 Accused4:39

'If Trump Can, So Should You': Owaisi Dares Modi on 26-11...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO