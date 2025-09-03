A Medal for Nanna: Satwik's Emotional Tribute

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy posted a picture with his father alongside an emotional message on his Instagram handle. Photographs: Kind courtesy Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Instagram

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy’s bronze at the 2025 BWF World Championships was not just another medal—it was a moment woven with triumph, grief, and memory. Partnering with Chirag Shetty, the Indian men’s doubles ace stood on the podium with pride, but also with a void in his heart. Just months earlier, in February, he had lost his father, R Kasi Viswanatham—the man he longed to share this dream with.

The Indian pair had to settle for bronze after a tense semifinal against China’s Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi. The duel swung like a pendulum before the Chinese surged ahead in the decider, leaving Satwik and Chirag with a bittersweet medal.

It was their second World Championships bronze, after Tokyo in 2022, yet this one carried far heavier emotions.

On Instagram, Satwik poured his heart out, dedicating the medal to his late father. 'Life is unpredictable... Just last year, I dreamt of being here and wished to share this moment with my father. Today, I stand here without him by my side. Life goes on… But his love and blessings will always guide me. This one’s for you, Nanna. Everything I am today, and everything I will achieve tomorrow, is because of you and for you... I’ll always strive to make you proud. Love you and miss you a little more.'

'A truly special and deeply emotional… at the 2025 World Championships. Standing on the podium, watching the flag rise, I was overwhelmed with emotions,' he wrote.

And beyond personal grief, Satwik’s gratitude spilled outward -- to those who cheered, to those who stood by him, and to the nation itself.

'Grateful for the support, the cheers, and everyone who stood by me through this journey. This medal belongs not just to me, but to India, my family, and all of you. Thank you everyone.'