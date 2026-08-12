'A huge hug to you': Ronaldo's message to Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo set aside his legendary rivalry with Lionel Messi to offer profound support during Messi's personal tragedy, showcasing a powerful moment of mutual respect between the two greatest players.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Louis Vuitton/X

Key Points Cristiano Ronaldo sent a heartfelt message of support to Lionel Messi after the passing of his father, Jorge Messi.

Messi had shared an emotional tribute, expressing deep grief and questioning his future in football.

Ronaldo's gesture underscores the genuine respect between the two football legends despite their intense on-field rivalry.

Jorge Messi played a crucial role in Lionel Messi's career as his father and agent.

The interaction highlights a moment of human connection beyond competitive sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo put football rivalry aside to stand by Lionel Messi during one of the toughest moments of his life, sending a heartfelt message to the Argentine after the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

Messi's Emotional Tribute And Ronaldo's Support

Messi had shared an emotional tribute to his father on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing the pain of losing the man who had been beside him throughout his career and admitting that he was unsure how to carry on without him.

Ronaldo, who spent almost two decades as Messi's greatest on-field rival, responded to the post with a message of support for the Argentina captain and his family.

“A huge hug to you and yours in these tough times, Leo. Much strength,” Ronaldo commented on Messi's post.

The Enduring Respect Between Football Legends

For years, Ronaldo and Messi have been at the heart of football's biggest rivalry, with their supporters frequently engaging in heated debates over who was the better player. Yet, away from the pitch, the two have consistently shown respect for each other.

Jorge Messi died last week at the age of 68 after a long battle with illness. He was much more than Messi's father and agent, playing a crucial role in the Argentine superstar's career from his early days in football.

Messi, 39, had remained silent for several days following his father's death before opening up publicly on August 12. His emotional tribute revealed just how deeply the loss had affected him, with the Argentina captain admitting that he was even questioning whether he would continue playing football for much longer.

Ronaldo's message offered a touching reminder that, despite years of fierce competition and the endless comparisons between them, there is genuine respect between two of the greatest footballers of all time.