'A giant sports administrator': Kalmadi remembered

'He was dedicated sports promoter who brought many changes in Indian sports'

Country's top sports administrators on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow at the death of former IOA president Suresh Kalmadi, calling it a huge loss to the Olympic movement in India.

A towering figure in Indian sports administration for more than two decades, the 81-year-old Kalmadi died at a hospital in Pune in the early hours of Tuesday.

Calling it a personal loss, former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Secretary and Kalmadi's long-time associate Lalit Bhanot said the former Congress MP's role in the growth of Indian sport was unparalleled.

"It is sad to hear the sudden demise of our beloved friend and sport's leader. His contribution to uplift indian sports will be remembered," said Bhanot, who is currently AFI's planning commission chief.

"He was President of AFI for almost two decades and introduced many developmental programs. He was dedicated sports promoter who brought many changes in Indian sports. As head Indian Olympics Association, he organised Afro Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and revived National Games."

"He was a great sports administrator and wonderful person I convey my condolences to his family and all supporters. It is personal loss. we will miss him always RIP."

Former IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta, who also worked closely with Kalmadi, also condoled his death.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Suresh Kalmadi. His demise is a profound loss to the Indian sporting fraternity and the Olympic movement in India," said Mehta, who served as secretary general of IOA for 8 years from 2014 to 2022.

"As former president of the Indian Olympic Association, he played a pivotal role in shaping sports administration in the country. The creation of Olympic Bhawan stands as a lasting symbol of his vision and commitment to building strong institutions for Indian sport."

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and all those associated with the sporting community and pray for strength in these difficult times. May his soul rest in peace, and may his contributions to Indian sport always be remembered," added Mehta, the current Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India.

IMAGE: Suresh Kalmadi during the opening ceremony of the Commonewealth Games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Kalmadi served as IOA president from 1996 to 2011, making him one of the longest-serving heads of the country's apex Olympic body.

He also served as president of the Asian Athletics Association and was a member of the IAAF (now World Athletics) Council, making him one of India's most powerful sports administrators internationally.

"Feeling profound sorrow and deep regret at the passing of the dynamic Shri Suresh Kalmadi, former President of Indian Olympic Association and Athletics Federation of India. He was a giant sports administrator," Adille Sumariwalla, vice president of World Athletics and spokesperson of the AFI, wrote on 'X'.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family. #InMemoriam."

During his tenure as IOA chief, India achieved a historic breakthrough at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, when shooter Abhinav Bindra won the country's first ever individual Olympic gold medal.

He was also the Chairman of the Organising Committee when Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 even though the event itself was mired in controversies due to allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Kalmadi was also closely associated with the growth of athletics and sports infrastructure in Pune, his Parliament constituency.

He played a key role in initiatives such as the Pune International Marathon, which is a regular fixture on the Indian athletics calendar.