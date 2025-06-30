HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » A Football Game To Stun You!

A Football Game To Stun You!

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 30, 2025 14:02 IST

x

On June 28, 2025, Chelsea FC Foundation claimed victory in a hard-fought amputee final with a 2-0 win over Everton in the Community at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, UK.

Goals were scored by Darren Mitchell (penalty, 12') and Jonathan Nyarko (25'), with Sofyan Filali earning Player of the Match honours.

 

IMAGE: Everton in the Community's Liam Brittles in action with Chelsea FC Foundation's Mark Smith. Photographs: Action Images via Peter Cziborra/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Liam Brittles in action.

 

IMAGE: Chelsea FC Foundation's Ritchie Wintle in action.

 

IMAGE: Chelsea FC Foundation's Darren Mitchell in action with Everton in the Community's Liam Brittles.

 

IMAGE: Everton in the Community's Francis Antwi-Darkwah in action with Chelsea FC Foundation's Hafiz Suleman and Ritchie Wintle.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Manasi Joshi turns negatives into positives
How Manasi Joshi turns negatives into positives
Heroes We Must Be Proud Of!
Heroes We Must Be Proud Of!
'I poured all my anger on the court'
'I poured all my anger on the court'
He lost a leg 20 years ago but aims for a soccer league
He lost a leg 20 years ago but aims for a soccer league
He refuses to let disability deter his dreams
He refuses to let disability deter his dreams

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Ronaldo Became Richest Footballer Ever

webstory image 2

A Pot Of Assam Tea: 8-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

VIDEOS

Watch: Salal Dam gates opened amid rising Chenab River levels after heavy rainfall in J-K1:08

Watch: Salal Dam gates opened amid rising Chenab River...

Water level rises at Sangam in Prayagraj amid heavy rainfall0:38

Water level rises at Sangam in Prayagraj amid heavy rainfall

Rain lashes several parts of Kolkata0:33

Rain lashes several parts of Kolkata

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD