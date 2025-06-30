A Football Game To Stun You!

On June 28, 2025, Chelsea FC Foundation claimed victory in a hard-fought amputee final with a 2-0 win over Everton in the Community at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, UK.

Goals were scored by Darren Mitchell (penalty, 12') and Jonathan Nyarko (25'), with Sofyan Filali earning Player of the Match honours.

IMAGE: Everton in the Community's Liam Brittles in action with Chelsea FC Foundation's Mark Smith. Photographs: Action Images via Peter Cziborra/Reuters

IMAGE: Liam Brittles in action.

IMAGE: Chelsea FC Foundation's Ritchie Wintle in action.

IMAGE: Chelsea FC Foundation's Darren Mitchell in action with Everton in the Community's Liam Brittles.

IMAGE: Everton in the Community's Francis Antwi-Darkwah in action with Chelsea FC Foundation's Hafiz Suleman and Ritchie Wintle.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff