Rediff.com  » Sports » A day after World No 1, Bopanna eyes Aus Open Title

A day after World No 1, Bopanna eyes Aus Open Title

Last updated on: January 25, 2024 10:05 IST
Rohan Bopanna

Following his ascent to the world No. 1 ranking, Rohan Bopanna, the seasoned Indian tennis maestro, etched his name in history by securing a spot in his inaugural Australian Open men's doubles final.

Collaborating with Australia's Matthew Ebden, the formidable second-seeded pair delivered an exhilarating performance, triumphing over Zhang Zhizhen and Tomas Machac with a captivating score of 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-7) beneath the closed roof of the Rod Laver Arena in the semifinals.

 

This remarkable victory not only marked a significant career milestone for Bopanna but also underscored the duo's prowess, securing their second consecutive appearance in a Grand Slam final together.

