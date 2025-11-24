'A bit soft...' Saina drops blunt view on young crop

'Me and Sindhu were a bit more aggressive and powerful. By the time we were 18, we already had very good results at the highest level.'

IMAGE: According to Saina Nehwal, India's new crop of women's singles players lack "aggression" and have become "soft" in the age of social media. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saina Nehwal/X

Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal has suggested the Indian players need to improve their physical fitness to cope with the demands of international badminton and attain the consistency required to win titles regularly on the world tour.

The 2012 London Games bronze medallist spoke about how injuries have become "normal" for the current generation, and how the new crop of women's singles players lack "aggression" and have become "soft" in the age of social media.

"We need to be more consistent to be like how it was before. We need more consistent results from Satwik-Chirag or Lakshya or Sindhu or the upcoming ones. We need the results for sure," Saina, who is in New Delhi for the Legends' Vision Legacy Tour India, said on Monday.

"Maybe they should look for good trainers and physios. The coaching part is not that difficult if your body is 100 percent. So maybe just focus on more trainers and physios and getting your body stronger to win back-to-back titles.

"Viktor (Axelsen) did that in his prime. Carolina (Marin) did that. It's not mental training, mentally everyone is strong. Physically they just need to develop a bit more," she added, attributing the lack of sustained results to recurring injuries.

'Lakshya our best singles player right now'

Lakshya Sen on Sunday ended a difficult phase by clinching his first title of the 2025 season, defeating Japan's Yushi Tanaka in the Australian Open Super 500 final in Sydney.

Saina was glad that Lakshya has finally tasted success this season.

"A win is always a win, it gives you a lot of confidence. He has done well in this tournament. It's a good sign that he is coming back to winning style," Saina said.

"He played well in the Olympics and again here. But as a player, you have to handle both criticism and appreciation because it's part of the job."

Lakshya, who faced criticism after narrowly missing a medal at the Paris Olympics, became only the second Indian to win a title this season after Ayush Shetty's US Open Super 300 triumph.

"He's at the highest level, so people expect him to win because we all were winning back to back at one point. The level has become so high that everyone expects everyone to win back to back," she said.

"For his level, he is the best men's singles player right now, so there is extra pressure. But he is performing well and showing results, which is a good sign."

'Maybe this generation is a little soft'

While Saina and PV Sindhu were winning senior international tournaments as teenagers, the current generation of women's singles players has yet to make that kind of an impact.

"Maybe the generation is a little soft. Me and Sindhu were a bit more aggressive and powerful. By the time we were 18, we already had very good results at the highest level," she said.

"But now they are all good; they just need to improve certain areas. It's taking time because they entered the circuit a little later. We were playing internationally at 13 or 14, and they are starting at 17 or 18. We should give them time, they will understand with mistakes and experience."

Saina, who has 11 titles from 19 finals, said India is not alone as many countries go through similar transition phases.

"In every country, this phase comes where there is a sudden dip and then they come back. We were a group of 7-8 players -- me, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy, Sai Praneeth, Guru, Kashyap -- all performing back to back.

"That kind of group is not there now, but whoever is playing at the highest level is giving their best. A few improvements are needed, which will come with experience. They have the best coaches with them. I just feel the results should show, the winning should be more."

Saina said the rise in injuries globally has made it harder for players to deliver consistent results.

"Physically, it's with everyone of this generation. I don't see anyone winning back to back because they get too many injuries," she said.

"Earlier, Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Taufik Hidayat, Wang Yihan, Li Xuerui, they were winning so many titles without showing signs of injury. Now after one title, players from all countries, China, Korea are getting knee or ankle pain.

"Even the Chinese are playing 1-2 tournaments and then getting injured. An Se Young has had so many injuries at just 21-22. Injuries are part of a sportsperson's career, but it has become more normal in this generation."

Talking about the Legends' initiative, Saina said: "It's a very good and very different initiative. Yonex has come up with a wonderful idea — anyone can donate a racket, and kids who can't afford one suddenly get access to the sport. This will definitely help grow badminton in India.

"With long-term goals like the 2036 Olympics, having more youngsters take up the sport is crucial. I truly hope this initiative inspires many of them."