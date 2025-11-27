HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
9-Year-Old Indian Prodigy Joins Everton

November 27, 2025 18:12 IST

Urban Negi

IMAGE: Urban Negi will train at Finch Farm, which has produced some of England's top footballers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Everton Unders/Instagram

Urban Negi, a highly-rated nine-year-old Indian-origin footballer, has signed with Everton FC's Under-9 Youth Academy -- the Premier League club's renowned youth programme.

Urban first caught everyone's attention at Dynamo Youth FC -- a grassroots club in South East London -- where his standout skills quickly set him apart.

He will train at Finch Farm, which has produced some of England's top footballers as he chases his dream of playing in the English Premier League in the future.

Urban Negi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urban Negi/Instagram

Urban could also be eligible to play for India as an OCI in the future as his father holds an Indian passport.

The young footballer hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idol Iliman Ndiaye, the star striker in the Everton senior team.

'So incredibly proud of our 9 year old ,Even though he was signed at U8s but missed his signing event in May but finally had it last week at Brand new Blues stunning home,' his family posted on Instagram.

'Making the big move was never an easy decision. Urbs leaving behind his friends, school, and everything familiar to start fresh in a new city was incredibly tough.'

 

'And at just 9 years old, it takes immense courage and resilience. Urbs has navigated these changes with such bravery. He's had to say goodbye to his London mates and step into a completely new environment, making new friends and finding his feet all over again.'

