9-Year-Old Arshi races into Indian motorsport history

IMAGE: Arshi Gupta smashed records to win National Karting title. Photographs: Arshi Gupta/Instagram

Nine-year-old Arshi Gupta of Delhi Public School, Faridabad created history by becoming the first-ever female racer to win a National Karting Championship title.

Competing in the Micro Max class in a mixed grid of boys and girls, Arshi clinched the 2025 FMSCI Indian Rotax Max National Karting Championship at the Meco Kartopia circuit in Bengaluru.

Born on October 18, 2016, in Faridabad, Arshi races under Leapfrog Racing and has achieved this extraordinary feat in just her second year of competitive racing.

Earlier in the season, she stunned the motorsport fraternity by winning Round 3 at the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA), the FIA-homologated track at Irungattukottai, on August 31.

She later won a double at Coimbatore too.

Displaying remarkable poise and precision in the final round, Arshi won both the Pre-Final and the Final in Micro Max class (8 to 12 years category) and won the National crown.

This triumph makes Arshi the first girl to win a National Karting championship in the 21-year history of the Indian Rotax series.

Arshi made her National debut in karting in early 2024.

Starting with the Meritus Cup in 2024, Arshi soon moved into the Rotax Nationals, making her the youngest female to compete in the National Karting Championship.

She also has a record in her name in India Book of Records as the youngest female to receive the National Karting License.

In September 2025, she was selected by FMSCI to be a part of the Team India for the Asia Pacific Motorsports Championships in Sri Lanka, where she finished fourth in the Karting Sprint event in the Mini category for 8 to 12-year-olds.