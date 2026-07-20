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9 World Cup Finals Decided In Extra Time

By REDIFF SPORTS July 20, 2026 14:45 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The Argentina-Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 final -- that edged into extra time, during which Spain scored the winning goal -- is the ninth World Cup final to go 90 minutes without a goal, pushing it over time.

Six of these famous nine were settled in extra time, like the Sunday match at the New York New Jersey stadium. And three were decided by penalty shoot-outs.

Let's remember their quirky details. 

2026 Fifa world Cup

Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

1. 2026: Spain vs Argentina

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 during extra time to secure the FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres swiftly, unexpectedly delivering a shocker of a goal.

After a tense stalemate over 90 minutes, Spain finally found the breakthrough in extra time to emerge as world champions.

2022 Fifa world Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hossein Zohrevand/Wikimedia Commons

2. 2022: Argentina vs France

Argentina's third FIFA World Cup victory arrived by beating France 4-2 on penalties after an awesome 3-3 draw, following extra time in the final at the Lusail stadium, Qatar.

Lionel Messi's deft and magical footwork and Kylian Mbappé's hat-trick guaranteed one of the greatest finals in the tournament's history.

2014 FiFA World Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Marcello Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil/Wikimedia Commons

3. 2014: Germany vs Argentina

How did Germany claim their fourth World Cup crown? After defeating Argentina 1-0, but not without venturing into extra time after a scoreless 90 minutes.

Mario Götze's thrilling winner in the 113th minute ended a tense encounter and secured Germany's first World Cup as a reunified nation.

2010 FIFA world Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anthony Stanley/Wikimedia Commons

4. 2010: Spain vs Holland

Spain has now engraved her name, twice over, in football history. Their first win, also kept fans at the edge of their seats and involved going past 90 minutes, winning the World Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Holland.

Andr&eacute's Iniesta's late strike concluded a fiercely contested final in Johannesburg.

2006 FIFA World Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixel-Sepp/Wikimedia Commons

5. 2006: Italy vs France

Italy not so rosily secured their fourth World Cup title by beating France 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time.

This final is always remembered for Zinedine Zidane's stunning headbutt of Marco Materazzi after the latter apparently muttered something objectional to Zizou.

1994 Fifa world cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy JazzyJoeyD/Wikimedia Commons

6. 1994: Brazil vs Italy

The South American nation became four-time world champions when they defeated Italy 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out, following an arid, no-goal 120 minutes.

Italian footballer Roberto Baggio's sadly missed spot-kick handed Brazil their World Cup triumph after 24 years.

1978 FIFA World Cup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons

7. 1978: Argentina vs Holland

Argentina celebrated their maiden World Cup title after conquering Holland 3-1... yes, in extra time.

Argentinian Mario Kempes was the hero with two goals as the hosts finally broke the famous Dutch resistance to spark nationwide celebrations.

1966 World CUP FIFA

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons

8. 1966: England vs West Germany

The only World Cup crown came to England on home territory with a memorable 4-2 victory over West Germany after extra time at Wembley.

Striker Geoff Hurst accomplished a historic hat-trick making it one of football's easily most iconic finals.

1934 FIFA WORLD CUP

Photograph: Kind courtesy Unknown author/Wikimedia Commons

9. 1934: Italy vs Czechoslovakia

Italy's very first World Cup title came by after edging Czechoslovakia 2-1 following extra time.

The scores levelled after 90 minutes, after which Angelo Schiavio struck the decisive winner in the 95th minute to seal a dramatic triumph for the hosts.

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