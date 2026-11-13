National Squash Championship: Over 350 Players To Compete In Mumbai

The 82nd National Squash Championship, a premier event in India's domestic squash calendar, is set to showcase over 350 top players from 24 states in Mumbai from November 16 to 22, featuring a substantial prize purse and key contenders like Abhay Singh and Rathika Seelan.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points The 82nd National Squash Championship will be held at Otters Club, Mumbai, from November 16 to 22.

Over 350 players from 24 states are set to compete across men's, women's, and Pro Coach categories.

Asian Games silver medallist Abhay Singh is the top seed in men's singles, while Rathika Seelan leads the women's singles field.

The week-long tournament, organised by HCL Sports and SRFI, features a total prize purse of Rs 9.6 lakh.

The championship is a major fixture on India's domestic squash calendar, showcasing both established professionals and emerging talent.

Over 350 players from 24 states will compete in the 82nd National Squash Championship, scheduled to be held at the Otters Club here from November 16 to 22.

Tournament Details And Top Contenders

Organised by HCL Sports in collaboration with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), the week-long tournament will feature men's, women's and Pro Coach categories, with a total prize purse of Rs 9.6 lakh.

Asian Games individual silver medallist Abhay Singh will spearhead the men's singles field as the top seed, with Veer Chotrani seeded second. Suraj Chand is another prominent contender in the men's draw.

In the women's singles competition, Rathika Seelan will be the top seed, followed by Nirupama Dubey, while Akanksha Salunkhe is also among the leading contenders for the title.

The championship, now in its 82nd edition, is one of the major fixtures on India's domestic squash calendar and will bring together established professionals and emerging players from across the country.

"The National Squash Championship has long been the stage where India's best players measure themselves against each other, and the 82nd edition brings together one of the strongest fields in recent years," Nikhil Soni, Head of Brand and Marketing, HCL Group, said.

"With over 350 players from 24 states competing at Otters Club, the championship reflects both the depth of talent in the country and the growing reach of the sport," he added.

The competition will be conducted under the latest World Squash Federation rules.

HCL Sports said its association with SRFI aims to strengthen the country's squash ecosystem by supporting players, coaches and referees.