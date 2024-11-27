News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » 8-YO Indian chess genius takes the world by storm

8-YO Indian chess genius takes the world by storm

Source: PTI
November 27, 2024 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Divit Reddy

IMAGE: Divith, centre, who has a FIDE rating of 1784 points currently, won four matches on the trot. Photograph: Kind Courtesy FIDE World Cadet Chess Championship/Facebook

On a pleasant November afternoon in Hyderabad, a cherubic six-year-old, his face framed by oversized spectacles, displayed remarkable play in a challenging endgame to leave none other than India's World Championship hopeful, D Gukesh, "shocked" by his skill and composure.

He wasn't able to defend successfully and lost the position to Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi in a simultaneous exhibition chess event. But he earned high praise from the Gukesh: "This boy is playing exceptionally. I am shocked actually."

Two years down the line, an 18-year-old Gukesh is locked in a battle for the world crown with Chinese Ding Liren in Singapore.

The Hyderabad boy, now eight, meanwhile, has emerged as the latest Indian chess sensation by becoming the under-8 champion at the world cadet event in Montesilvano in Italy.

Divith, who has a FIDE rating of 1784 points currently, won four matches on the trot, including the last two against higher-rated opponents, to finish in a three-way tie with compatriot Sattwik Swain and Ziming Guo of China. But the Telangana boy clinched the gold with a better tie-break score.

 

Divith's journey into the world of chess started at a tender age, with his software engineer parents taking note of his curiosity and love for solving puzzles.

"Initially, he enjoyed solving puzzles. As the complexity increased, his interest grew," his father Mahesh Reddy recalled while talking to PTI from Italy.

The family enrolled Divith in a local puzzle institute. However, the early experience didn't work out, leading them to explore other avenues.

When Divith was just six, he participated in the U-8 National Chess Championship.

It was there that his father saw his child excel that prompted him to contact their coach and from there onwards began his journey under Rama Krishna Polavarapu.

As his coach is from of Visakhapatnam, most of learning happens online. The decision to train online was a strategic one, as Reddy and his wife wanted to "save time and minimise travel".

Divith's schooling also moved online to complement his chess journey.

"I saw a world champion in him and had to pursue my wife a lot to stop his regular school and dedicate his time fully to chess. With the COVID-19 pandemic, in a way, it also worked to our advantage," Reddy said.

"His tactical abilities were crazy, even at this very young age, he developed tactics far ahead of his years. Even now, his games are highly complex and tactical."

"He admires (Garry) Kasparov and enjoys attacking games similar to Kasparov's style. He has often won games from completely losing positions because of his sharp tactical sense. However, this complexity sometimes leads to losses as well."

The early results were not encouraging and he could never win any classical tournament, finishing poorly at seventh in the U-7 Nationals.

"Our initial goal was the U-8 World Championship, but we stopped pursuing it after a month."

April marked a breakthrough when Divith won the world rapid age group title in Armenia and also a bronze in blitz. He also finished fifth in classical format in U-8 World Cup.

"This year has been challenging but so rewarding," Reddy said of his son, who has competed in 8–10 rated tournaments, including three world events.

Currently Abhimanyu Mishra of the USA holds the record for the youngest Grandmaster, at the age of 12 years, four months, and 25 days.

Reddy is confident that Divith's extraordinary potential will allow him to achieve this feat even sooner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah is World No 1 Test bowler!
Bumrah is World No 1 Test bowler!
Why Do Bowlers Rarely Become Captains?
Why Do Bowlers Rarely Become Captains?
'Jaiswal will score more than 40 Test hundreds'
'Jaiswal will score more than 40 Test hundreds'
Bangladesh detains 30 suspects in lawyer's killing
Bangladesh detains 30 suspects in lawyer's killing
Adani's clarification on bribery charges lifts markets
Adani's clarification on bribery charges lifts markets
Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race
Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race
'I Am Not Bad On The Eyes'
'I Am Not Bad On The Eyes'

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
If I join BJP my ban will be lifted: Bajrang Punia
If I join BJP my ban will be lifted: Bajrang Punia
Kenyan great Kemboi invites Sable to train under him
Kenyan great Kemboi invites Sable to train under him

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances