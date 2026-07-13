Dominant Indian Boxers Secure Eight Final Berths, Seven Bronze Medals At Asian U-23 Championships

Indian boxers demonstrated exceptional skill at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Championships, securing eight final berths and seven bronze medals, showcasing the nation's rising talent in youth boxing.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian boxers secured eight spots in the finals of the Asian U-23 Championships.

Five women boxers, including Nisha, Nikita Chand, Kajal, Muskan, and Priyanka, advanced to their respective finals.

Three men boxers, Vishvanath Suresh, Ganga, and Vanshaj, also reached the finals.

India added seven bronze medals from semifinal finishes across both men's and women's U-23 categories.

The performance underscores India's growing prowess in youth boxing on the Asian stage.

Indian boxers remained a strong force at the Asian U-19 and U-23 Championships with eight of them advancing to the finals across men's and women's U-23 categories and seven others securing bronze medals after semifinal finishes.

Indian Boxers Dominate U-23 Categories

In the U-23 women's category, five Indian boxers progressed to the finals. Nisha (54kg) defeated Hyeju Lee of Korea, while Nikita Chand (60kg) registered a win against Sarii Kokufu of Japan. Kajal (65kg) sailed past Gulzina Melsvek of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday. In all the bouts referees had to stop the contest due to the Indians' overwhelming domination. In the higher weight categories, Muskan (75kg) won 5:0 against Toirova Oysha of Uzbekistan while Priyanka (+80kg) recorded a dominant 5:0 win over Panar Seiitkhankyzy Kazakhstan.

In the U-23 men's category, three Indian boxers advanced to the finals. Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) delivered a commanding 5:0 win over his Philippines opponent, while Ganga (55kg) edged past Japan with a 3:2 split decision. Vanshaj (65kg) also impressed with a 4:1 victory over a Kyrgyzstan opponent to secure his place in the final.

India also added seven bronze medals from semifinal finishes. In the U-23 women's category, bronze medals were secured by Tanu (51kg), Prachi (57kg), Shivani (70kg), and Naina (80kg). In the U-23 men's category, bronze medals were won by Hitesh (70kg), Neeraj (75kg), and Ishan Kataria (+90kg).