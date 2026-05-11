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India's U-17 Boxers Punch Their Way To Asian Championship Finals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 11, 2026 21:20 IST

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India's U-17 girls boxing team showcased their prowess at the Asian Championships, with eight talented boxers advancing to the finals, demonstrating the nation's strength in youth boxing.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points

  • Eight Indian U-17 female boxers advance to the finals of the Asian Championships.
  • Rakhi, Khushi Chand, Navya, Diya, Himanshi, Jyoti, Vanshika, and Gurseerat Kaur secure their spots in the finals.
  • Mamta Murlidhar, Manjunath Lamani, Ishika, and Harnoor Kaur win bronze medals in their respective semi-finals.
  • India's strong performance highlights the growing talent in youth boxing.

India's U-17 girls continued their strong run at the Asian Championships with eight boxers advancing to the finals here on Monday.

Indian Boxers Secure Final Berths

Rakhi (46kg), Khushi Chand (48kg), Navya (57kg), Diya (63kg), Himanshi (70kg), Jyoti (75kg), Vanshika (80kg) and Gurseerat Kaur (80+kg) moved to the finals with contrasting wins.

 

Bronze Medals For Other Indian Boxers

While four boxers -- Mamta Murlidhar (52kg), Manjunath Lamani (54kg), Ishika (60kg), Harnoor Kaur (66kg) -- lost their respective semifinals to sign off with bronze medals.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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