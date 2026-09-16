7 stars to watch as Asian Games action begins in Japan

As the Asian Games commence in Nagoya, Japan, a stellar lineup of Olympic champions and world-renowned athletes, including India's formidable cricket squads, are poised to deliver electrifying performances across various disciplines.

Key Points Top athletes like Pan Zhanle (swimming), Haruka Kitaguchi (javelin), and An Se-young (badminton) are set to dominate their respective sports at the Asian Games.

India's formidable men's and women's cricket teams, featuring stars like Jasprit Bumrah and Harmanpreet Kaur, are strong contenders for gold.

Olympic gold medallists Carlos Yulo (gymnastics) and Arshad Nadeem (javelin) are expected to deliver stellar performances.

Rising tennis star Alexandra Eala, a bronze medallist at Hangzhou, is poised to make a significant impact in Nagoya.

The multi-sport event in Nagoya will showcase continental talent across various disciplines, highlighting both established champions and emerging prodigies.

The Asian Games begins on Saturday in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, and run through October 4.

Here are some of the athletes expected to make their mark at the continental multi-sport event.

PAN ZHANLE - Swimming

IMAGE:China’s Zhanle Pan reacts after winning . Photograph: Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters

World record holder Pan Zhanle lit up the pool at the Paris Olympics by winning gold in the 100m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay, as well as silver in the 4x100m mixed medley relay.

The 22-year-old won seven medals, including three golds, at the Asian Games in Hangzhou three years ago.

HARUKA KITAGUCHI - Javelin

Olympic champion Haruka Kitaguchi heads into her home Asian Games in outstanding form after breaking her own Japanese record with a winning throw of 68.92m at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

Kitaguchi, 28, is expected to battle China's teen sensation Yan Ziyi for gold.

AN SE-YOUNG - Badminton

World number one An Se-young won Olympic gold in Paris and world titles in 2023 and 2026, and is tipped to beat China's Wang Zhiyi and Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to gold in Nagoya.

The 24-year-old, the first South Korean women's singles player to win a world title, won gold in the singles and women's team event at Hangzhou.

INDIA - cricket

The Indian men's team features a blend of established stars and emerging talent, including 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

India are the holders of the Twenty20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, and it will be a massive shock if they do not win gold.

The women's squad is equally formidable and is led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana.

CARLOS YULO - gymnastics

Carlos Yulo became the Philippines' first Olympic gold medallist in gymnastics after winning the men's floor exercise in Paris, and added a second gold in the vault.

ALEXANDRA EALA - Tennis

Philippine trailblazer Alexandra Eala enjoyed a breakthrough season on the tour, with her huge fan base and rapid progress making her one of the sport's hottest young stars.

The 21-year-old, ranked 18th in the world, won bronze medals in women's singles and mixed doubles in Hangzhou.

ARSHAD NADEEM - Athletics

Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem will start as the overwhelming favourite after India's Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the Asian Games with an ankle ligament tear.