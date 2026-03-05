HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Sends Boxing Team to World Boxing Futures Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
March 05, 2026 16:04 IST

India's promising youth boxing team is heading to Bangkok for the World Boxing Futures Cup, a vital step towards qualifying for the Youth Olympic Games and gaining international experience.

Key Points

  • Indian youth boxing team departs for the World Boxing Futures Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.
  • The tournament is crucial for qualification and preparation for the Youth Olympic Games.
  • India has sent a 10-member squad to compete in both men's and women's divisions.
  • The Boxing Federation of India views the tournament as an important platform for gaining international exposure.
  • The competition will be hosted by the Thailand Boxing Association under the aegis of World Boxing.

The Indian youth boxing team departed on Friday for the World Boxing Futures Cup, scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from March 8 to 15.

The Indian team will compete in the Youth Olympic weight categories, making the tournament an important step in the pathway towards qualification and preparation for the Youth Olympic Games.

 

The Futures Cup serves as a key developmental event in the global boxing calendar, providing young athletes valuable international competition experience.

Indian Squad Details

India have fielded a 10-member squad across both men's and women's divisions. The women's contingent includes Gunjan (48kg), Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (51kg), Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg), Radhamani Longjam (57kg), and Prachi (60kg).

The men's team features Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (50kg), Udham Singh Raghav (55kg), Sahil Duhan (60kg), Aman Siwach (65kg), and Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg).

BFI President's Statement

"The World Boxing Futures Cup is an important platform for our young boxers to gain international exposure and compete against top talent from across the world," Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh said in a release.

"Competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories makes this tournament even more significant, as it provides our athletes valuable experience and preparation on the pathway to the Youth Olympic Games.

"We are confident this team will compete with determination and make the most of this opportunity."

Tournament Schedule and Venue

The competition will be hosted by the Thailand Boxing Association under the aegis of World Boxing, with bouts scheduled to take place at the Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok.

Preliminary bouts will begin on March 8, followed by quarterfinals and semifinals, before the tournament concludes with the finals on March 15.

The Indian youth boxers had delivered a historic performance last year at the third Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching seven medals including four gold, two silver and one bronze, marking the country's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage.

Indian Squad â World Boxing Futures Cup 2026:

Women: Gunjan (48kg), Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (51kg), Joyshree Devi Chirom (54kg), Radhamani Longjam (57kg), Prachi (60kg).

Men: Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam (50kg), Udham Singh Raghav (55kg), Sahil Duhan (60kg), Aman Siwach (65kg), Priyansh Sehrawat (70kg).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
