India U20 Women's Team Beat Alvsjo AIK in Friendly

The India U20 women's football team showcased their talent with a dominant 5-2 victory over Swedish club Alvsjo AIK in a friendly match, highlighting the team's potential and skill on the international stage.

The India U20 women's football team defeated Swedish club Alvsjo AIK 5-2 in a friendly match at the Boson National Sports Centre, in Lidingo, Sweden, on Thursday.

Lhingdeikim scored a hat-trick, netting in the first minute, the 20th minute (penalty), and the 59th minute. Cindy Colney (34') and Sulanjana Raul (90') scored one apiece to make it five for India.

Team Changes and Strategy

Young Tigresses head coach Joakim Alexandersson made two changes to his starting XI, bringing in goalkeeper Monalisha Devi, and winger Bhumika Devi.