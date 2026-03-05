HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India U20 Women's Team Beat Alvsjo AIK in Friendly

India U20 Women's Team Beat Alvsjo AIK in Friendly

March 05, 2026 16:01 IST

The India U20 women's football team showcased their talent with a dominant 5-2 victory over Swedish club Alvsjo AIK in a friendly match, highlighting the team's potential and skill on the international stage.

Photographs: ICC/X

Key Points

  • India U20 women's football team defeated Swedish club Alvsjo AIK 5-2 in a friendly match.
  • Lhingdeikim scored a hat-trick for India U20, contributing significantly to the victory.
  • Cindy Colney and Sulanjana Raul also scored goals for the India U20 women's football team.
  • Coach Joakim Alexandersson made strategic changes to the starting XI, including Monalisha Devi and Bhumika Devi.

The India U20 women's football team defeated Swedish club Alvsjo AIK 5-2 in a friendly match at the Boson National Sports Centre, in Lidingo, Sweden, on Thursday.

Lhingdeikim scored a hat-trick, netting in the first minute, the 20th minute (penalty), and the 59th minute. Cindy Colney (34') and Sulanjana Raul (90') scored one apiece to make it five for India.

 

Team Changes and Strategy

Young Tigresses head coach Joakim Alexandersson made two changes to his starting XI, bringing in goalkeeper Monalisha Devi, and winger Bhumika Devi.

