5 Things You Must Know About Wimbledon Champion Sinner

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has made history by successfully defending his Wimbledon men's singles title in 2026, securing his fifth Grand Slam trophy and extending his impressive winning streak against Alexander Zverev.

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates his Wimbledon victory. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon men's singles title in 2026, defeating Alexander Zverev in four sets.

This victory marks Sinner's fifth Grand Slam trophy and his first major title of the 2026 season.

Sinner is now only the 10th player in history to retain the Wimbledon men's singles crown.

The Italian extended his winning streak against Zverev to 10 consecutive matches.

Sinner, aged 24 and ranked world number one, has won Grand Slam titles across Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon men's singles title, defeating first-time finalist Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 to lift his fifth Grand Slam trophy and first major title of the 2026 season.

With the victory, Sinner became only the 10th player in history to retain the Wimbledon men's singles crown.

The Italian also strengthened his dominance over Zverev, extending his winning streak against the German to 10 consecutive matches.

Sinner's Road to Victory and Career Highlights

Here are some key facts about defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Age: 24

Nation: Italy

ATP Ranking: 1

Seeding: 1

Grand Slam titles: 5 (Australian Open 2024, 2025; U.S. Open 2024; Wimbledon 2025, 2026)

ROAD TO FINAL

First round: beat Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) 4-6 6-3 6-7 6-2 6-3

Second round: beat Nuno Borges (Portugal) 7-6 7-6 6-4

Third round: beat Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-4 6-3 6-4

Fourth round: beat Shintaro Mochizuki (Japan) 6-3 7-6 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 7-5 7-6 6-3

Semi-finals: beat Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4 6-4

Early Life and Professional Journey

• Born in the small northern Italian town of Innichen, Sinner began playing tennis at age 7.

• Initially he preferred skiing and soccer to tennis before fully committing to the sport at age 13.

CAREER TO DATE

• Began his professional career playing on the ITF Circuit in 2018.

• Won the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals by beating Alex de Minaur. Ended the year ranked 78th in the world, winning the ATP Newcomer of the Year award.

• Won the 2020 Sofia Open, his first ATP title, and became the youngest Italian to win a tour-level title in the Open Era. Ended the year ranked 37th in the world.

• In 2021, he won the Great Ocean Road Open, Washington Open, Sofia Open and European Open. Ended the year ranked number 10.

• Reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon 2023 and won his first Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open. He also reached a career-high ranking of world number four, becoming just the second Italian to reach the top five.

• Helped Italy to win the Davis Cup for the first time in 47 years in November 2023.

• Beat Daniil Medvedev to win his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open.

• Tested positive for the steroid clostebol in two samples taken in March 2024 but received no suspension after the International Tennis Integrity Agency found the positive tests were due to contamination from his physiotherapist.

• Became the world's number one ranked player after reaching the French Open semi-finals in June 2024.

• Beat Taylor Fritz to win his first U.S. Open title in 2024.

• Won the Shanghai Masters and finished 2024 with his first ATP Finals crown.

• Retained the Australian Open men's singles title in 2025.

• In February 2025, Sinner accepted a three-month ban following a deal with the World Anti-Doping Agency, which had challenged a decision not to suspend him after the two positive tests in 2024.

• Avenged his 2025 French Open final loss against Alcaraz by beating him at the 2025 Wimbledon final, securing his first title at the All England Club.

• Became the first man to win five successive Masters 1000 titles after winning the Madrid Open in May 2026.

• Won his second consecutive Wimbledon singles final in 2026 by beating Alexander Zverev.