41st Season at 58: J-League Legend Defies Time Again

IMAGE: Yokohama FC's Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura, oldest footballer to score competitive goal. Photograph: Toru Hanai/Reuters

Japan soccer great Kazuyoshi Miura, 58, said on Friday he had all but given up on a return to the J-League before signing for Fukushima United, adding that he hopes to contribute with goals and assists in the latest chapter of his age-defying career.

Miura, known as 'King Kazu', signed a loan deal last month with the Japanese third division side, setting him up for his 41st season as a professional footballer.

The move brings him back to the J-League, Japan's top three tiers of professional football, for the first time since 2021.

"My passion grows, the more I pursue it (my career). Though I'm getting older - this year I will turn 59, I feel that my passion is only growing," Miura told reporters in Tokyo.

"While I was in the Japan Football League (fourth-tier), I felt that I wouldn't be able to return to the J-League unless my team was promoted. So when I received the offer (from Fukushima United), my desire to play in the J-League grew even stronger."

The forward, who began his professional career at Brazilian club Santos in 1986, has also played for several European clubs across Italy (Genoa), Croatia (Dinamo Zagreb) and Portugal (Oliveirense).

He made eight appearances for fourth-tier side Atletico Suzuka last season, scoring no goals as the team were relegated to Japan's regional leagues.

"My expectation is the same every year - I just want to be on the pitch for even one minute or one second longer. That's really it," Miura added.

"It's a bit difficult to put it into numbers, but I'd love to be able to score goals or provide assists. If that's what helps the team the most, then I think I will fully devote myself to that role."

Miura scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan after making his debut in 1990, but was famously dropped from the side for their first World Cup appearance in 1998, before he retired from international football in 2000.