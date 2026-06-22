40 Years After 'Hand Of God' Diego Maradona Still Argentina's World Cup Hero

IMAGE: Argentina fans with a drum featuring a picture of Diego Maradona during the FIFA World Cup match against Austria at Dallas Stadium on Monday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Monday marks 40 years since Maradona's defining performance in Argentina's 2-1 win over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals.

On June 22, 1986, Diego Maradona scored both the infamous "Hand of God" goal and the sublime "Goal of the Century," dribbling past half the England team.

More than five years after his death, Maradona remains a ubiquitous figure among Argentina supporters.

Argentina fans, players and coaching staff kept Diego Maradona close to their hearts on Monday as the reigning World champions played against Austria in their second World Cup Group J match in Dallas, with the late icon's presence as vivid as ever.



Monday marks 40 years since Maradona's defining performance in Argentina's 2-1 win over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.



On June 22, 1986, he scored both the infamous "Hand of God" goal and the sublime "Goal of the Century," dribbling past half the England team. The anniversary is commemorated in Argentina as the Day of the Argentine Footballer.

Maradona Remains Argentina's Beloved

IMAGE: Argentina fans gather for a traditional Banderazo rally at Klyde Warren Park, Dallas. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

More than five years after his death, Maradona remains a ubiquitous figure among Argentina supporters, the only true rival to Lionel Messi's towering popularity.



As fans gathered last week for a party in Kansas City, which has been serving as Argentina's tournament base, giant flags bearing Maradona references rippled through the crowds.



One banner placed him side by side with Messi and carried a single word: "simbiosis."



The devotion followed the team south to Texas, where fans on Sunday chanted that "Maradona is greater than Pele," in a dig at their Brazilian rivals.



Speaking at a press conference ahead of the match, coach Lionel Scaloni reflected on the 1986 moment.



"I think I was at home, at my grandmother's house, because we all lived there. There were I don't know how many of us living there, we didn't have our own home. It was a very small TV," reminisced Scaloni, who was eight at the time.



"Emotional. I didn't know tomorrow was the anniversary of that great goal, so let's enjoy it. We will see it everywhere tomorrow. We'll cry a little too," Scaloni told reporters on Sunday.

Austria's Connection With Maradona

IMAGE: Argentina fans display a banner featuring a picture of Diego Maradona inside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Austria, Monday's opponents, also have a place in Maradona lore.



He scored his only international hat-trick against them in a 5-1 win in 1980. The sides met again in 1990, each time with Argentina as defending World champions.



Maradona died on November 25, 2020, at 60, after a heart attack while he was recuperating from brain surgery to remove a blood clot.