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Home  » Sports » 40-year-old's Granollers-Zeballos defend French Open crown in style

40-year-old's Granollers-Zeballos defend French Open crown in style

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June 06, 2026 16:52 IST

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Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos successfully defended their French Open men's doubles title, defeating Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten in straight sets to secure their third Grand Slam crown together.

Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos celebrate with the trophy after winning their French Open men's doubles final match against Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Britain's Henry Patten at Roland Garros, Paris, France on Saturday 

IMAGE: Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos celebrate with the trophy after winning their French Open men's doubles final match against Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Britain's Henry Patten at Roland Garros, Paris, France on Saturday. Photograph: Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos successfully defended their French Open men's doubles title with a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win over Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten on Saturday, claiming their third Grand Slam title as a pair.

Key Points

  • Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos defeated Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten 6-4, 6-2 in the French Open men's doubles final.
  • It was their third Grand Slam title together after winning the French Open and US Open in 2025.
  • Granollers and Zeballos completed the entire tournament without dropping a set.
  • Zeballos, 41, described the victory as one of the best moments of his career.
 

Spaniard Granollers and Argentine Zeballos, who initially paired up in 2019, won the French Open and US Open last year and justified their top seeding, having not dropped a set in their 2026 Roland Garros campaign.

Finland's Heliovaara was error-prone with his serve throughout the match as the second seeds, who have also won two Grand Slams together, struggled to keep up with their opponents' well-placed winners from close to the net.

"I'm 41 years old (and) this is one of the best moments of my career. So it's never too late for anybody," said Zeballos, whose partner, Granollers, is 40.

A Heliovaara double fault handed the first break to the holders in the third game. Although the second seeds broke back to make it 3-3, Granollers hit two forehand winners to break in the next game, tilting the set back in the top seeds' favour.

Briton Patten began the second set with two unforced errors and a double fault as Granollers and Zeballos got another break, and the Argentine hit winners all over the court to extend the lead to 3-0, which proved insurmountable for their opponents.

"Sorry guys, wasn't the best, but thank you," Patten, 30, told his family and friends in the stands. "Harri, thanks for being my partner. We're going to bounce back stronger, we know that," he said of the 37-year-old Finn.

 

Source: REUTERS
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