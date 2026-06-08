4 Indian-Origin Footballers At World Cup 2026

India may not be at the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins on Thursday, June 11, but four players with Indian roots will represent their nations on football's biggest stage.

For a country still waiting to see its men's team qualify for a FIFA World Cup, there is nevertheless an Indian connection to celebrate at the 2026 tournament in North America.

As Congress MP and football enthusiast Shashi Tharoor pointed out on social media on Tuesday, the World Cup will feature players of Indian heritage representing other nations on football's biggest stage.

'A historic moment for Indian football fans! As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, we will have two players of Indian heritage gracing the global stage,' Tharoor wrote on X, referring to Australia's Nishan Velupillay and Qatar's Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid.

'Kerala has always loved football with an ardour bordering on devotion, yet for all our passion we had never sent one of our own to the sport's grandest stage -- until now. That Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid, born in Doha to proud parents from Kannur, should be the first Malayali named in a FIFA World Cup squad is a moment of quiet history for our state. He wears Qatar's colours, and rightly so, but his story belongs equally to Thalassery and Valapattanam, and to every child who has dreamt with a ball at their feet. We in Kerala salute him -- and we shall be watching!'

Key Points The quartet comprises New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh, DR Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy, Australia's Nishan Velupillay and Qatar's Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid.

Shashi Tharoor hailed the achievement as a historic moment for Indian football fans.

The players follow in the footsteps of former France midfielder Vikash Dhorasoo, who played at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

But there are actually four Indian origin players that will feature at the FIFA World Cup.

Alongside Velupillay and Tahsin, New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh and DR Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy will also be part of the World Cup.

The quartet follows in the footsteps of French midfielder Vikash Dhorasoo, who represented France at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Dharasoo's forefathers hailed from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh before migrating to Mauritius and later France.

Meet The desis at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid (Qatar)

IMAGE: Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid's roots lie in Kannur, Kerala. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikram Sharma/X

If there is one player whose story resonates most strongly with Indian football fans, it is Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid.

Born in Doha to Malayali parents from Kannur, Tahsin became the first player of Indian origin to feature in the Qatar Stars League.

His father Jamshid, a former University of Calicut footballer, moved to Qatar in 2006 and played a major role in nurturing his son's football ambitions.

Tahsin developed through the renowned Aspire Academy before earning a place at Al Duhail SC and eventually breaking into Qatar's national team setup.

The winger made his senior international debut against Afghanistan during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and was also part of Qatar's squad when they defeated India in Doha in a controversial qualifier in June 2024.

Still only 19, Tahsin is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Qatari football.

Nishan Velupillay (Australia)

IMAGE: Nishan Velupillay, who has Tamilian roots, made his Socceroos debut in 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Socceroos/X

The son of an Anglo-Indian mother and a Malaysian father of Sri Lankan Tamil descent, Nishan Velupillay has emerged as one of Australian football's most exciting attacking prospects.

The Melbourne Victory winger made an immediate impact after his senior debut in October 2024, scoring against China in a World Cup qualifier.

Since then, the 25 year old has established himself in the Socceroos squad and heads to the World Cup with eight international appearances and three goals.

Velupillay is one of 17 Australians who will make their World Cup debut in North America.

Having progressed through the Melbourne Victory academy system, he is now expected to play a key role in Australia's campaign.

Samuel Moutoussamy (DR Congo)

IMAGE: Democratic Republic of the Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy during training, June 2, 2026. Photograph: Nicolas Economou/Reuters

Samuel Moutoussamy's Indian roots can be traced through his father's side.

Born in France to a Congolese mother and an Indo-Guadeloupean father of Tamil ancestry, Moutoussamy represents DR Congo.

The 29-year-old midfielder has been a regular for the African nation since making his debut in 2019 and has already amassed 57 international appearances.

Currently with Greek club Atromitos, Moutoussamy previously played for French side Nantes and Turkish outfit Sivasspor.

Among the four Indian-origin players at the World Cup, he enters the tournament with the most international experience.

Sarpreet Singh (New Zealand)

IMAGE: New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh, right, in action with the Republic of Ireland's Michael Johnston. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Born in Auckland to Punjabi parents, Sarpreet Singh is one of New Zealand football's brightest talents.

Indian football fans may remember him from the 2018 Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai, where he featured against Sunil Chhetri's India. Singh scored against Kenya and provided both assists in New Zealand's 2-1 win over India.

A year later, he created history by becoming the first player of Indian descent to play in the German Bundesliga when he debuted for Bayern Munich under Hansi Flick.

The attacking midfielder was part of Bayern's 2019-2020 Bundesliga-winning squad before moving through clubs in Germany, Portugal and Serbia.

Now 27, Singh has returned to Wellington Phoenix on loan and heads to the World Cup with 24 international caps and three goals for New Zealand.

The ISL Connection

IMAGE: Haiti striker Duckens Nazon with Brazilian football legend Romario. Photograph: Duckens Nezon/X

The World Cup will also feature a familiar face for Indian Super League followers.

Haiti striker Duckens Nazon, who played for Kerala Blasters during the 2016 ISL season, has been named in Haiti's squad.

Now 32, Nazon is Haiti's all-time leading scorer with 44 goals in 78 appearances and remains one of the most successful foreign players to have featured in Indian football.