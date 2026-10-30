Four Indian Boxers Storm Into Tammer Tournament Semifinals

Indian boxers have made a strong start at the 46th International Tammer tournament in Finland, with four athletes already securing their spots in the semifinals and more bouts scheduled for later on Friday.

Photograph: Boxing Federation of India/X

Key Points Four Indian boxers secured semifinal berths at the 46th International Tammer tournament on the opening day.

Commonwealth Games medallist Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) advanced with a dominant win.

Aarti Dhariyal (54kg) and Ankushita Boro (65kg) also registered commanding victories to reach the last four.

Hussam Uddin Mohammed (60kg) showcased a technically superior performance to secure his semifinal spot.

World Champion Jaismine (57kg) and Hitesh (70kg) are set to compete later on Friday.

Four Indian boxers advanced to the semifinals at the 46th International Tammer tournament with impressive wins on the opening day of competition in Tampere, Finland, while two more bouts featuring Jaismine and Hitesh are scheduled later on Friday.

Indian Boxers Shine In Tammer Tournament Semifinals

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) led the charge with a dominant win over Finland's Vilma Kuusikko, while Aarti Dhariyal (54kg) registered a commanding victory against Sweden's Britta Lia Tisell and Ankushita Boro (65kg) overcame Brazil's Haziel Santos to move into the last four.

In the men's 60kg category, Hussam Uddin Mohammed produced a technically superior display to beat Scotland's Luca Flynn and secure his semifinal berth.

World Champion Jaismine (57kg) will open her campaign against Brazil's Jessica Dias Coutinho, while Hitesh (70kg) will take on England's Kyle Shaw-Tullin later on Friday.