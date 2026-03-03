HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vaishnavi Adkar Joins India's Billie Jean King Cup Squad

Vaishnavi Adkar Joins India's Billie Jean King Cup Squad

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read
March 03, 2026 15:00 IST

Vaishnavi Adkar's impressive performance earns her a spot on the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie, boosting the squad's prospects in the upcoming tournament.

Photograph: Ankita Raina/X

Key Points

  • Vaishnavi Adkar, a promising tennis player, has been drafted into the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie.
  • Adkar recently became the first Indian woman since Sania Mirza to reach the W100 final in Bengaluru.
  • The Indian team includes seasoned players such as Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Rutuja Bhosale, and Ankita Raina.
  • Vishal Uppal will serve as the Captain, and Radhika Kanitkar will be the coach for the Indian team.
  • India aims to improve its performance in the Asia/Oceania Group I after being relegated from the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs.

Promising Vaishnavi Adkar was on Tuesday drafted into the Indian team for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie, to be held here from April 6.

The 21-year-old Adkar recently made history in Bengaluru, becoming the first Indian woman to reach the W100 final since Sania Mirza.

 

Adkar had also bagged the Ahmedabad W15 title in 2024, signalling her steady rise through the ranks.

Apart from Adkar, India have fielded seasoned Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty along with Rutuja Bhosale and Ankita Raina.

Vaidehee Chaudhari has been named as the reserve.

"A Coaching Camp will be held one week prior to the event. Vishal Uppal will be the Captain and Radhika Kanitkar will be the coach of the Indian Team," the All India Tennis Association (AITA) said in release.

India were beaten by the Netherlands and Slovenia in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs held at Bengaluru in November last year, forcing them to start the 2026 campaign in the Asia/Oceania Group I.

India's Billie Jean King Cup Team

Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Rutuja Bhosale, Ankita Raina, Vaishnavi Adkar, Vaidehee Chaudhari (Reserve).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
