UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals Reach DP World PGTI 72 The League Final

UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals are set to battle for the DP World PGTI 72 The League title after a nail-biting finish that saw Rajasthan clinch their spot through a count-back victory.

UP Prometheans and Rajasthan Regals booked their spots in the final of the DP World PGTI 72 The League to be played on Friday at the Qutab Golf Course.

Both teams were top two at the end of the fifth round and were also drawn to meet each other in the final round of the league.

Rajasthan looked like cruising to the finals when their final fourball match reached dormie after 15 holes, which meant Dhruv Sheoran and Yuvraj Singh needed to just halve one of the remaining three holes against Abhinav Lohan and Manoj S.

That would have moved them ahead of the Charminar Champions, who defeated Mumbai Aces 12-3 to set the clubhouse lead with 43 points.

Dramatic Turnaround

However, Manoj turned the game on its head as on the 16th hole, the 17-year-old from Bengaluru chipped-in for a birdie to keep the match alive, and then hit a peach of a second shot to three feet from 157 yards for another birdie and win on the 17th.

On the 18th hole, Manoj made a birdie from the bunker to steal an impossible half.

Count-back Decides the Finalist

The result was thus set to be resolved on count-back. The first was on the number of matches won, which was tied again as both teams had won 13 matches in their five rounds.

It was then broken on the basis of number of holes by which they were up, which tilted the result in Rajasthan's favour, who were 42-up combined, while Charminar were 35-up.