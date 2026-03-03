HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Mohun Bagan to play behind closed doors after fan misconduct

Mohun Bagan to play behind closed doors after fan misconduct

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 13:29 IST

Mohun Bagan Super Giants face a hefty fine and an empty stadium for their next ISL match after the AIFF penalised the club for spectator misconduct, sparking disappointment and debate among fans.

Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

Key Points

  • Mohun Bagan Super Giants fined by AIFF disciplinary committee for alleged spectator misconduct.
  • Next ISL match against Odisha FC ordered to be played in an empty stadium as a result of the misconduct.
  • Mohun Bagan accepts the financial penalty but expresses disappointment over the stadium closure.
  • The club's appeal against the stadium ban for the March 6 game has been rejected by the AIFF.
  • The alleged spectator misconduct occurred during the February 23 match against Chennaiyin FC.

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee has fined Mohun Bagan Super Giants and ordered that the team's next Indian Super League (ISL) game against Odisha FC be played in an empty stadium for alleged spectator misconduct during its previous match against Chennayin FC.

The club said it has accepted the unspecified financial penalty, while its appeal against the ban on spectators for the March 6 game at the Salt Lake Stadium here has been rejected.

 

"The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has charged Mohun Bagan Super Giant over alleged spectator misconduct during the match against Chennaiyin FC. While the Club has responsibly accepted the financial penalty imposed, AIFF has gone to the extreme of ordering a FULL stadium closure for our home game against Odisha FC on 6 March 2026," Mohun Bagan posted on 'X'.

Mohun Bagan defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in the February 23 match during which the spectator misconduct allegedly took place.

Club's Reaction to the Sanction

"We are deeply disappointed with the AIFF Disciplinary Committee's decision to impose a full stadium closure for our home fixture on 6 March 2026.

"While we have accepted the financial penalty in good faith, we believe closing the stadium unfairly punishes thousands of passionate, law-abiding supporters who are the heartbeat of our Club," it added.

The club said that its appeal to reconsider the ban was "in the interest of our fans" but has not been accepted.

"Football belongs to the fans. They deserve better," it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mohun Bagan Overpowers Mohammedan Sporting in ISL Kolkata Derby
Mohun Bagan Overpowers Mohammedan Sporting in ISL Kolkata Derby
ISL: Odisha FC, Inter Kashi locked in goalless stalemate
ISL: Odisha FC, Inter Kashi locked in goalless stalemate
Jamshedpur FC Stages Late Comeback to Beat East Bengal
Jamshedpur FC Stages Late Comeback to Beat East Bengal
Odisha FC Earns Draw Against Chennaiyin FC in ISL Clash
Odisha FC Earns Draw Against Chennaiyin FC in ISL Clash
'Players Will Speak Up': Moeen Ali Threatens Action Over Pakistan Boycott In The Hundred
'Players Will Speak Up': Moeen Ali Threatens Action Over Pakistan Boycott In The Hundred

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in Kolkata2:20

Mamata Banerjee participates in 'Holi Milan Samaroh' in...

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai0:53

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO