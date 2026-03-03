Mohun Bagan to Play Next ISL Game in Empty Stadium After Fan Misconduct

Mohun Bagan Super Giants face a stadium closure for their next ISL match after the All India Football Federation penalised the club for repeated incidents of spectator misconduct, impacting fans and raising concerns about stadium safety.

Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee has fined Mohun Bagan Super Giants and ordered that the team's next Indian Super League (ISL) game against Odisha FC be played in an empty stadium for "spectator misconduct" during their home match against Kerala Blasters on February 14.

The club said it has accepted the unspecified financial penalty, while its appeal against the ban on spectators for the March 6 game at the Salt Lake Stadium here has been rejected.

"The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has charged Mohun Bagan Super Giant over alleged spectator misconduct during the match against Chennaiyin FC. While the Club has responsibly accepted the financial penalty imposed, AIFF has gone to the extreme of ordering a FULL stadium closure for our home game against Odisha FC on 6 March 2026," Mohun Bagan posted on 'X'.

"We are deeply disappointed with the AIFF Disciplinary Committee's decision to impose a full stadium closure for our home fixture on 6 March 2026.

"While we have accepted the financial penalty in good faith, we believe closing the stadium unfairly punishes thousands of passionate, law-abiding supporters who are the heartbeat of our Club," it added.

AIFF Statement on Sanctions

The AIFF said the sanction was handed to MBSG for a repeat offence by their spectators during a probationary period of one year. MBSG were earlier sanctioned during the 2024-25 season with a 'stadium closure' due to multiple instances of 'spectator misconduct' but it was kept in abeyance for a probationary period of one year.

"The AIFF Disciplinary Committee had, on June 3, 2025, sanctioned Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) during the 2024-25 season with a 'stadium closure' due to multiple violations of spectator misconduct throughout the season, and in particular, during Match No. 163 of the Indian Super League 2024-25, held on April 12, 2025," the AIFF said in a statement.

"Based on official reports and a separate complaint filed by Bengaluru FC, along with supporting evidence, the Committee arrived at the above decision."

The Bengaluru FC complaint had stated that "fireworks" were launched from the home stands into the away section where the travelling supporters were seated, with one such projectile striking the Bengaluru FC club owner. The complaint had further stated that certain away fans in the vicinity were impacted and required immediate medical attention.

But the Committee suspended the sanction for a probationary period of one year in accordance with Article 35 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

The club was notified that in the event of a successive infringement of 'spectator misconduct' during the probationary period, the suspension of the sentence would automatically stand revoked and the sanction applied.

"It was subsequently reported to the Committee that, during Match No. 1 of the ISL 2025-26 season between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Kerala Blasters FC on February 14, 2026, held at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, 'multiple instances of pyrotechnics' were used by home spectators during the match," the AIFF said.

Based on the available evidence, a charge notice was issued on February 16 and MBSG were given time until February 21 to submit a written reply and request an oral hearing.

"In its meeting held on February 28, 2026, the Committee considered the written and oral submissions made by the club and decided that the club had committed an infringement of 'spectator misconduct' in accordance with Article 67 of the Code, read with Rules 7.3.8 and 7.5.4 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 League Rules," the AIFF said.

"Having violated the terms again within the probationary period, the Committee notified that the suspension of the sanction stands automatically revoked. Accordingly, a full stadium closure, in accordance with Article 19 of the Code, has been imposed on the club for their next home match, Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. Odisha FC on March 6, 2026, at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, in full compliance with the decision passed last season."

MBSG said that their appeal to reconsider the sanction was "in the interest of our fans" but has not been accepted.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General Mr M Satyanarayan said, "As per Article 117 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, 2024, any party that feels aggrieved by a decision of the AIFF Disciplinary Committee has the right to appeal to the AIFF Appeal Committee. Such an appeal must be filed in accordance with the procedural rules laid down in the Code.

"Mohun Bagan have sent an email to the AIFF Secretariat this morning requesting the stadium ban be lifted. However, it needs to come through proper channels and procedure as per the provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, 2024," he said.

"Fans are one of the key stakeholders of the game, and we appreciate their contribution. However, at the same time, the security and safety of everyone in the stadium is of paramount importance, and it is something that all parties need to ensure."