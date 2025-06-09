'3 Winners in Paris': Legends Hail Alcaraz-Sinner Epic

IMAGE: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Jannik Sinner delivered an instant classic. Photograph: French Open/X

Carlos Alcaraz pulled off a historic comeback at Roland Garros, rallying from two sets down to stun Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller and defend his French Open crown in spectacular fashion.

In their first-ever Grand Slam final face-off, world No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 2 Sinner delivered an instant classic. Alcaraz outlasted his rival 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 in the longest French Open final ever, breaking the record set in 1982 by Mats Wilander and Guillermo Vilas.

It was a battle of nerves, brilliance, and next-gen greatness—Alcaraz proving once again he’s built for the biggest moments.

As congratulations flooded in, tennis legends led the chorus.

Rafael Nadal, who retired last year, praised both finalists on Instagram, saying, ‘What a great @rolandgarros final! Congrats also @janniksin for the great battle.’

In a tournament where legacies were tested and new rivalries cemented, it was Alcaraz who stood tallest—once again the king of clay.

Roger Federer took to Instagram Stories, sharing a photo with Alcaraz and Sinner and writing, ‘3 winners in Paris today—Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and the beautiful game of tennis. What a match.’