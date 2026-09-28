3 medals, but Rudrankksh Patil is still chasing his best

Indian shooting sensation Rudrankksh Patil, a 2022 World Champion, reflects on his three-medal haul at the Asian Games, affirming that these achievements are a vital step towards regaining his peak form and boosting confidence for future competitions.

IMAGE: Rudrankksh Patil reflects on his three-medal haul at the Asian Games. Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Rudrankksh Patil secured three medals at the Asian Games: an individual bronze in 10m Air Rifle and two team silvers in 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle 3 Positions.

Patil, a 2022 World Champion, views these medals as a significant confidence booster and proof of progress towards regaining his peak form.

He expressed happiness with the improvement from his 4th place finish in the previous Asian Games to 3rd this time.

Vidarsha K Vinod also made a successful Asian Games debut, winning two team silver medals in women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions and 10m Air Rifle.

Both shooters are motivated by their Asian Games performance and are now focused on preparing for the upcoming World Championship in Doha.

Talented Indian shooter Rudrankksh Patil says he is still waiting to reach peak form, but his three-medal haul at the Asian Games has given him confidence that he is moving in the right direction.

The 22-year-old from Maharashtra, who has seen his share of the highs and lows, bagged a bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Rifle Individual event and clinched silver medals in the team events of the men's 10m Air Rifle and men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions.

Patil's Asian Games Performance

"I am personally very happy with these medals, honestly. Looking at where I was and where I am right now," Rudrankksh told PTI on his return from a successful Asian Games on Sunday.

"In the last Asian Games I was 4th, this time my rank was 3rd. So I am happy to see that there was some improvement in that. Team medals are of course special, this time it was silver, I was hoping for gold. But you know, it is a silver at the Asian Games, so I cannot complain; I am happy about it."

Rudrankksh became only the second Indian world champion after Bindra with his gold at the 2022 World Championships but has not been able to replicate that success at the Olympics and Asian Games.

Asked when he expects to regain his best form, Rudrankksh said he too was waiting for it but remained focused on the process.

"I am also waiting for it, but I am working towards it. It just comes; it's just one period when you are in extremely good form and everything is very easy. I am working hard every single day. These medals are the proof that we are working in the right direction, so I am happy about it," he said.

"So even if things are not going in the right direction, winning some medals always gives a lot of motivation, a lot of energy, a lot of positivity, that help us get in a good shape, good form. So these medals are that for me and they feel very heavy medals for me. My coaches are very happy about this and it gives me a lot of motivation, energy, and positivity for the future matches, so I am looking forward to that."

Focus On Future And World Championship

Vidarsha K Vinod, who earned two silver medals in the team events -- women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions and women's 10m Air Rifle Team, also was equally delighted after making her Asian Games debut.

"I feel very happy about winning two silver medals in my Asian Games debut. I competed in both the 10m and 50m events. I could not get individual medals but I'm very happy to have secured team silver in both the events. I am happy to have played a part in securing silver for my team," she said promising that she would try her best to get gold at the upcoming World Championship in Doha in November.

"When I saw the Indian flag being raised in second place, I felt that next time it should be on the top. I will try my best. I will take a one-week break and start training for the World Championship."