Diksha Dagar Secures Top-20 Finish at Women's NSW Open

Diksha Dagar Secures Top-20 Finish at Women's NSW Open

Source: PTI
March 02, 2026 12:02 IST

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar showcased her talent at the Women's NSW Open, finishing in the top 20, while Agathe Laisne emerged as the champion in a thrilling tournament.

Photograph: Diksha Dagar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Diksha Dagar, the sole Indian golfer to make the cut, finished in the top 20 at the Women's NSW Open with a final round of 68.
  • Agathe Laisne of France secured victory at the Women's NSW Open, overcoming a crowded leaderboard with a final score of 16-under par.
  • Hitaashee Bakshi, Pranavi Urs, and Avani Prashanth, the other Indian participants, missed the cut at the weather-affected event.
  • Agathe Laisne's win at the Women's NSW Open marks her second LET title, adding to her previous success on the Epson Tour and LET Access Series.

Diksha Dagar, the lone Indian to make the cut, finished with yet another solid round to pick up a top-20 finish at the Women's NSW Open, here.

Diksha, who began the week with a 6-over 77 and was in danger of missing the cut, finished the week with a round of 68 on Sunday that gave her a 8-under total of 276 for a T-20 finish.

 

Agathe Laisne was crowned the Ladies European Tour (LET) winner after overcoming a crowded leaderboard on a dramatic final day.

The French golfer followed up her third round 64 (-7) with a 65 (-6) in the final round to secure a one-shot victory over Thailand's April Angurasaranee and Korean amateur Soomin Oh on 16-under par. This came after opening with rounds of 72-67 during a rain-hampered first couple of days.

The other three Indians in the field, Hitaashee Bakshi, Pranavi Urs and Avani Prashanth missed the cut in the weather-hit event.

Laisne has in the past won one Epson Tour title which came in 2023 and two LET Access Series (LETAS) wins which both came in 2020.

She also becomes the second LET winner of the season after Charley Hull won the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

In solo fourth finished English rookie Charlotte Heath on 13-under par. The LET debutant finished with a flurry at Wollongong Golf Club going six-under par for her final six holes.

Australia's Sarah Kemp, Germany's Alexandra Forsterling and England's Caley McGinty finished the week T5 on 12-under par.

Eight players rounded off the top-10 in T8 on 11-under par including Australian amateur Amelia Harris.

Laisne moves into a tie for 1st with Hull after collecting 500 points for the win. Angurasaranee moves into T2 with South Africa's Casandra Alexander after her brilliant week â one which included a hole-in-one on Saturday. Heath soars into fifth after collecting 180.00 points.

Next up on the LET's 2026 Australia swing is a trip north of Sydney to Magenta Shores for the Australian Women's Classic.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
