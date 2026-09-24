Suchika Tariyal says 'weird weight rules robbed her of deserving MMA gold'

Suchika Tariyal, India's pioneering Mixed Martial Arts medallist, has sparked controversy by alleging that "weird weight rules" at the Asian Games cost her a deserving gold medal, despite her dominant performance.

IMAGE: Suchika Tariyal, winner of the bronze medal in Mixed Martial Arts at the Asian Games 2026, receives a warm welcome from her parents Rajender Singh and Lajwanti Tariyal on arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Suchika Tariyal, India's first MMA medallist, claims she was denied a gold medal at the Asian Games due to "weird weight rules".

She believes she was clearly winning her semi-final bout against Singapore's Tea Hui Hoon, but the match was declared a draw.

Tariyal expressed dissatisfaction with the application of weight rules instead of an additional round to decide the winner.

Despite the controversy, she is content with her historic bronze medal and plans to prepare for the World Championship.

Tariyal highlighted the potential for MMA to be included in future Olympic Games.

India's first-ever Mixed Martial Arts medallist Suchika Tariyal says she was robbed of a "deserving" gold medal win at the Asian Games due to "weird weight rules".

With MMA making its debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, the 36-year-old Suchika won a historic bronze medal for India at the event after losing to Singapore's Tea Hui Hoon in the semi-finals.

Allegations Of Unfair Rules

Suchika said she was "clearly" winning the semi-final but the outcome of the draw was declared "very strangely".

"I was clearly winning the bout, but it was declared a draw very strangely. Instead of (having) one more round, they applied these weird weight rules, which virtually robbed me of my deserving gold medal," Suchika said, on arrival at the Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi, on Thursday.

"Regarding the weight rule, I felt it was a very bad rule. They could have let me play one more round. Even if I had lost that round, I could have accepted it, but I could not accept what happened."

Gold Medal Within Grasp

Suchika reiterated that the way she was performing the gold medal was within her grasp.

"I am very happy to get a medal. The way I was playing, it looked like I would win the gold medal. I know how I reached that stage. I worked very hard, and I couldn't lose like that. As far as I know, I was winning both the bouts," Suchika said.

"Even in the one-minute round, I was dominating her. She was running backwards, and I was on top of her. I had told you that the federation is from Singapore, so maybe they had to make her win," she added.

"Maybe they had already made a commitment internationally and could not go back on their word."

Seeking Clarity On Decision

Suchika claimed that the officials could have announced both the competitors as winners.

"When I raised the issue with the federation, the match was declared a draw. They said both of us were equal, but then they gave her the win. I could have been given the win as well," the 36-year-old said.

"I do not know why they did that. I am not saying it was cheating. If you are declaring the match a draw, you could have given me the win too. What was my shortcoming that you gave her the win? That is all I want to say."

She continued, "You can call it bad luck. I am not saying that I was defeated because of cheating. I am very happy; I cannot express it."

Future Aspirations In MMA

Suchika, however, said she is content winning the bronze medal.

"Still, I am happy that I have won a bronze medal because it is more precious to me than my life. I have worked extremely hard for it."

With MMA not being a part of the Olympics programme, Suchika said she will prepare for next year's World Championship.

"There is the World Championship, and I will prepare for that. I have more fights coming up, so I will fight there as well".

"MMA can also potentially be part of the Olympics. It is not there at the moment, but it could be included in the future. I will continue with my preparation," she added.