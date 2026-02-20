HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » 24 years later, Hodgkinson smashes record set on her birthday

24 years later, Hodgkinson smashes record set on her birthday

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2026 12:50 IST

x

Keely Hodgkinson shattered the women's world indoor 800m record in Lievin, France, solidifying her status as a top contender for the Paris 2024 Games.

IMAGE: Britain's Keely Hodgkinson in action during the final. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Key Points

  • Keely Hodgkinson set a new world record in the women's indoor 800m, clocking 1:54.87.
  • Hodgkinson broke the previous record of 1:55.82 set by Jolanda Ceplak in 2002.
  • The record was broken at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France.

Keely Hodgkinson on Thursday smashed the women's world indoor 800 metres record set by Slovenia's Jolanda Ceplak on the day Britain's Olympic champion was born nearly 24 years ago.

Hodgkinson, clocked 1:54.87 at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France to slice 0.95 seconds off the mark of 1:55.82 Ceplak posted on March 3 2002.

 

"Thank you for the amazing crowd," Hodgkinson was quoted as saying on the World Athletics website. "I could hear you all the way around."

The Briton has had a strong start to the season, with a time of 1:56.33 at the UK Indoor Championships last weekend.

Record-Breaking Race

Hodgkinson took control of the race early on, passing 200m in 26.47 seconds and 400m in 55.56 seconds. By the 600m mark, reached in 1:25.06, the 23-year-old was well ahead of the field.

Switzerland's Audrey Werro finished a distant second after the Briton had powered away from the field to set the record.

Hodgkinson won an Olympic silver medal in Tokyo in 2021 before claiming gold at the Paris 2024 Games.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Clinical Australia outclass India women in Canberra; level T20I series
Clinical Australia outclass India women in Canberra; level T20I series
Monank Patel Lauds USA's Intent in Big T20 WC Win
Monank Patel Lauds USA's Intent in Big T20 WC Win
Asian C'ship: Amanpreet Singh Leads India's Podium Sweep
Asian C'ship: Amanpreet Singh Leads India's Podium Sweep
Historic! Harmanpreet Kaur Is Most Capped Player in Women's International Cricket
Historic! Harmanpreet Kaur Is Most Capped Player in Women's International Cricket
Brook glad to see England get over the line vs Scotland
Brook glad to see England get over the line vs Scotland

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Former Prince Andrew leaves police station after arrest0:53

Former Prince Andrew leaves police station after arrest

Shehbaz Sharif Glorifies Trump Again, Says He Stopped India-Pakistan War2:59

Shehbaz Sharif Glorifies Trump Again, Says He Stopped...

'She held driver's throat': Priyanka Chopra recalls mom's reaction after Delhi cabbie took wrong late night turn7:02

'She held driver's throat': Priyanka Chopra recalls mom's...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO