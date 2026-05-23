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Ahmedabad On Track To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 23, 2026 19:17 IST

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Ahmedabad is gearing up to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with state-of-the-art sports facilities and a city-wide celebration planned to showcase India's commitment to sports and athletic excellence.

Key Points

  • Ahmedabad is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with key venues expected to be ready by 2029.
  • The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Gujarat Police Academy will be the main competition venues.
  • The Games will feature 17 disciplines, including shooting, badminton, and hockey.
  • Commonwealth Games Day will be celebrated across India with the main event in Ahmedabad.
  • New sports facilities, including an aquatics centre and tennis court, are under construction.

Sports complexes that are slated to host key events like aquatics and athletics during the 2030 Commonwealth Games here are well on course to be ready by 2029, local organisers said on Saturday.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Sports Enclave here and the Gujarat Police Academy at Karai, near Gandhinagar, are going to be the key facilities for competitions during the Games. The Games Organising Committee is due to be constituted in the coming weeks.

 

Key Venues For The 2030 Commonwealth Games

The SVP Sports Enclave, which spans 335 acres and includes the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, has three other facilities currently under development.

The Games roster will feature 17 disciplines with India promising to include events like shooting, badminton and hockey, which have been dropped from the upcoming Glasgow edition as part of cost-control measures.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, which can accommodate more than one lakh spectators, will be the venue for the cricket competition.

Apart from this an aquatics centre, a tennis court and a multipurpose arena will be a part of the complex.

New Sports Facilities Under Construction

The aquatics venue will have a capacity of 12,000 and is due to be finished by the second quarter of 2029.

The tennis facility, with a capacity of 24,000, is due to be completed in the third quarter of the same year, alongside the multipurpose arena that can house a crowd of 18,000.

A National Institute for Sports Excellence (NISE) is also planned within the complex.

Gujarat Police Academy To Host Athletics And Shooting

The 143-acre Gujarat Police Academy in Karai will have an athletics stadium with a capacity of 50,000 and, according to the local sports development officials, its completion is due in September 2028.

The Academy will also house a shooting centre incorporating indoor and outdoor ranges, with a capacity to hold 4,000 spectators. It is proposed to be completed by March 2029.

According to the local officials, both the projects are progressing in phased timelines.

Commonwealth Games Day Celebrations

On Sunday, shooter Anjum Modgil and badminton player Trupti Murgunde will be among the sporting stars in attendance when the country celebrates the Commonwealth Games Day across 8,000 locations with the main event in Ahmedabad.

The 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised here "in the spirit of the Commonwealth Games movement, celebrating sportsmanship, unity, fitness and national pride".

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, will lead the event in Ahmedabad.

A special CWG-themed exhibition will also be inaugurated during the event, showcasing India's sporting achievements over the last 12 years, alongside flagship schemes such as the Khelo India Mission and Sports Goods Manufacturing initiatives.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, along with former Commonwealth medallists, including Rajani Etimarpu (Hockey), Gurjit Kaur (Hockey), Sonika Tandi (Hockey), Ankur Mittal (Shooting), Murgunde and Modgil (Shooting), as well as thousands of cyclists, will participate in the event.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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