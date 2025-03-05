HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2026 World Cup goes Super Bowl style

March 05, 2025 21:11 IST

New Jersey's FIFA World Cup

IMAGE: New Jersey's FIFA World Cup 2026 logo is revealed during the kickoff event in Times Square in New York City. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The 2026 World Cup final will feature its first ever halftime show, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.

The 48-team World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The tournament will feature 104 matches instead of the previous 64 games, including an additional knockout round.

 

The final will be played at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home of NFL teams New York Giants and New York Jets.

"I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York, New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen," Infantino said on Instagram.

FIFA will be working with international education and advocacy organisation Global Citizen as well as British band Coldplay for the halftime show.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
