Top Champions Set To Tee Off At Hero Women's Indian Open 2026

The prestigious Hero Women's Indian Open is set to welcome back an elite field of champions, including Shannon Tan, Liz Young, and Olivia Cowan, for its 2026 edition at the DLF Golf & Country Club, promising thrilling golf action and a significant prize fund.

Key Points The Hero Women's Indian Open returns in 2026, scheduled from October 22-25 at the DLF Golf & Country Club.

Defending champion Shannon Tan, along with past winners Liz Young (2024) and Olivia Cowan (2022), will compete for the coveted trophy.

The prestigious Ladies European Tour event boasts a USD 500,000 prize fund and features other top international golfers and Order of Merit winners.

The Indian contingent is aiming to secure the title for the first time in ten years, with Aditi Ashok being the last Indian champion in 2016.

Three of the last four champions will return for the 2026 edition of the Hero Women's Indian Open, when it tees off at the DLF Golf & Country Club here with the tournament set to be played from October 22-25.

Defending champion Shannon Tan of Singapore, England's Liz Young (2024 winner), and Germany's Olivia Cowan (2022 winner) will be among those attempting to take back the coveted trophy, which signifies the champion of one of the elite Ladies European Tour tournaments in Asia.

Defending Champion Shannon Tan's Return

Tan won the USD 500,000 event last year after finishing in a four-way tie in 2024 for second behind the winner Liz Young. A year ago, she started the final round five shots off the lead but then proceeded to pull off a stunning win for her third Ladies European Tour title.

Tan played a final-round of 67 for an overall score of 7-under 281, one stroke ahead of Alice Hewson, with India's Hitaashee Bakshi third at 5-under.

Early entries include three past LET Order of Merit winners Tan (2025), Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini (2024), and Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab (2023).

Elite International Field And Indian Hopes

Also in the field are four current season winners in Eleanor Givens of England (VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open), Thai golfer Aunchisa Utama (Dutch Ladies Open), Germany's Leonie Harm (Amundi German Masters), and Agathe Laisne of France (Joburg Ladies Open and Ford Women's NSW Open).

Last year's runner-up Hewson has also shown strong recent form, finishing tied second at the La Sella Open in September at 8-under 208.

Amid this international lineup, the Indian contingent aims to claim the title for the first time in 10 years. The last Indian winner was Aditi Ashok in 2016.