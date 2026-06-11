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Denied US Entry, Somali Referee Gets UEFA Super Cup Role

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June 11, 2026 21:18 IST

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Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who faced a World Cup snub due to US entry denial, has been appointed to officiate the prestigious UEFA Super Cup between Paris St Germain and Aston Villa, highlighting a significant collaboration between UEFA and CAF.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was expected to officiate at matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup but was denied entry to US, addresses fans at the Mogadishu stadium, in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 10, 2026

IMAGE: Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was expected to officiate at matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup but was denied entry to US, addresses fans at the Mogadishu stadium, in Mogadishu, Somalia, June 10, 2026. Photograph: Feisal Omar/Reuters

Key Points

  • Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has been appointed to officiate the UEFA Super Cup.
  • Artan was previously unable to participate in the World Cup after being denied entry to the United States despite holding a valid visa.
  • His appointment for the Super Cup stems from a cooperation agreement between UEFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
  • The UEFA Super Cup match on August 12 will feature Champions League winners Paris St Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who is unable to take part in the World Cup after being denied entry to the United States, has been appointed to officiate next month's UEFA Super Cup between Paris St Germain and Aston Villa.

Artan's UEFA Super Cup Appointment

Artan, 34, was named among match officials for the June 11-July 19 World Cup but was forced to miss the tournament after US authorities refused him entry despite having a valid visa.

 

European soccer's governing body said on Thursday that his appointment for the Super Cup followed discussions with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and formed part of a recently signed cooperation agreement between the two bodies.

The August 12 match in Salzburg pits Champions League winners Paris St Germain against Europa League holders Aston Villa.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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