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2026 FIFA World Cup Smashes All-Time Goals Record

June 26, 2026 09:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially made history by becoming the highest-scoring tournament ever, surpassing previous records with an unprecedented number of goals.

World Cup

IMAGE: Auston Trusty of the US scores their first goal past Turkey's Ugurcan Cakir. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points

  • The 2026 World Cup has set a new record for the highest number of goals scored in tournament history.
  • The record was broken during the United States' match against Turkey, with Auston Trusty's goal being the 173rd.
  • The previous record of 172 goals was accumulated over all 64 matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
  • FIFA's expansion of the tournament to 48 teams and 104 matches contributed significantly to the new record.
  • FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the excitement and attacking prowess of the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup became the highest-scoring edition in the tournament's history during the United States' Group D match against Turkey on Thursday, with Auston Trusty's early opener producing the record-breaking 173rd goal and eclipsing the previous mark of 172 set at Qatar 2022.

Tournament Expansion Fuels Goal Surge

Turkey scored twice in the first half after Trusty's opener, lifting the tournament total to 175 goals.

 

The record was broken in the 59th match of the 2026 World Cup.

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action against Austria on Monday. Photograph: Jerome Miron/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

By comparison, the previous record of 172 goals was accumulated over all 64 matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 2026 tournament features 104 matches, 40 more than the 64 played at Qatar 2022, following FIFA's expansion from 32 to 48 teams.

"Surpassing the previous highest of 172 goals from Qatar underscores the excitement and attacking prowess that have already made the 2026 @fifaworldcup so unforgettable," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Instagram.

Source: REUTERS
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