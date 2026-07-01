Lightning Risk Delays Crucial World Cup Knockout Match

The crucial World Cup round-of-32 match between Mexico and Ecuador was delayed by an hour due to severe weather and lightning risk, setting the stage for a tense knockout battle where both teams aim for a historic first victory.

IMAGE: General view of heavy rain inside the stadium before the match between Mexico and Ecuador at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico on Tuesday. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

Key Points The World Cup round-of-32 match between Mexico and Ecuador faced a one-hour delay due to lightning risk and adverse weather conditions.

Both Mexico and Ecuador are seeking their first-ever knockout stage victory in the World Cup.

Mexico advanced to the knockout stage with a perfect group-stage record, winning all three matches without conceding a goal.

Ecuador secured their spot in the Round of 32 for the first time since 2006, overcoming a challenging group stage with a crucial comeback win against Germany.

The winner of this highly anticipated tie will proceed to face either England or DR Congo in the Round of 16.

The World Cup round-of-32 match between Mexico and Ecuador was delayed by one hour on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions including lightning risk in the area around the Estadio Azteca. The match was due to kick off at 7 p.m. but was put back by an hour, with players beginning their warm-up shortly after the original kickoff time.

Match Delay And Team Ambitions

The co-hosts are aiming to win a first knockout match in 40 years, while Ecuador are trying to win a knockout game for the first time.

Javier Aguirre's side head into the match after a flawless group-stage campaign, becoming only the sixth team in World Cup history to record three wins without conceding a goal.

Mexico began their tournament with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, followed by a narrow 1-0 win against South Korea, before sealing top spot in Group A with a commanding 3-0 triumph over Czechia.

In contrast, Ecuador made their route to the knockout stage far more difficult as they reached the Round of 32 for the first time since 2006.

They opened their campaign with a late 0-1 defeat to Ivory Coast, followed by a goalless draw against Curacao that left their qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

However, Gonzalo Plata's strike inspired a 2-1 comeback win over Germany, helping Ecuador squeeze through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

The winner of this tie will face either England or DR Congo in a high-profile Round of 16 clash.