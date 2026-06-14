Kylian Mbappe Faces Immense Pressure Ahead Of World Cup Opener

As France prepares for their World Cup opener, star forward Kylian Mbappe faces intense scrutiny over his recent form and leadership, but his teammates are rallying behind him to silence critics on the global stage.

IMAGE: Under-fire France captain Kylian Mbappe has found support from his teammates. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe is under immense pressure and facing criticism over his form and leadership ahead of France's World Cup opener against Senegal.

Despite a season without a major trophy at Real Madrid, Mbappe finished as La Liga's top scorer.

French teammates Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Hernandez have defended Mbappe, calling the criticism unfair and affirming his leadership within the squad.

Mbappe has an impressive World Cup record, scoring 12 goals in 14 matches, and aims to silence critics during the tournament.

France, among the favourites, will also face Iraq and Norway in Group I of the World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe heads into France's World Cup opener against Senegal on Tuesday with questions swirling around him after a season that has left the country's biggest football star under immense pressure.

The France captain drew a blank in warm-up games against Ivory Coast and Northern Ireland and ended the season at Real Madrid without a trophy, despite finishing as La Liga's top scorer.

His performances, leadership and behaviour away from the pitch have become regular talking points after Real Madrid fell short in both the Champions League and the domestic title race.

Mbappe has also come under fire over his leadership since succeeding Hugo Lloris as captain in 2023, with 1998 World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf among those to question whether he is the right man to lead Les Bleus.

Teammates Defend Mbappe Amidst Criticism

Yet inside the France camp, support for Mbappe appears unwavering.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who has emerged as one of the team's most influential figures, said the criticism directed at his long-time teammate and close friend had gone too far.

"The criticism towards him is very, very unfair," Dembele told Spanish newspaper Marca this week.

"Some people overdo the criticism because he's Kylian Mbappe. They shouldn't keep going after him. Whether he ties his shoelaces or not, whether he pulls up his socks or not, it's too much. He's still a human being.

"With the France team, he's very good with us, he's a leader."

Defender Lucas Hernandez struck a similar tone, saying Mbappe remained fully focused despite the noise around him.

"When you're Kylian Mbappe, everyone looks at everything you do, on the pitch and off the pitch," Hernandez said.

"He's 100% motivated for the World Cup. All the criticism there has been this season, he's going to silence it."

World Cup Stage Awaits Mbappe's Redemption

France are among the favourites to lift the trophy and Didier Deschamps is embarking on his final tournament in charge, giving Mbappe an immediate opportunity to turn the conversation back to what he does best.

If there is one stage on which Mbappe rarely disappoints, it is the World Cup, where France will also face Iraq and Norway in Group I.

He has struck 12 times in 14 World Cup matches, leaving him only four goals short of Miroslav Klose's all-time record of 16 and offering a reminder of how quickly he can silence his critics.

Another goal would put him top of the list of France's all-time scorers alongside the retired Olivier Giroud (57).