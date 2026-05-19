Koeman Backs Netherlands To Beat Any Team At World Cup

Ronald Koeman says the Netherlands have the quality to beat any team at the World Cup despite not being favourites, while injury concerns linger over Jurrien Timber and Memphis Depay.

IMAGE: Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman confident despite his team not being among favourites. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman says his side have more than enough quality to beat any team at the World Cup even if they are not being widely tipped as title contenders.

The Dutch, who have finished runners-up three times at the tournament, play Japan in their opening Group F game before facing Sweden and Tunisia.

Holders Argentina, 2018 winners France and European champions Spain are among the favourites to win the June 11 to July 19 World Cup in North America, but Koeman has confidence in his squad.

Key Points The Dutch open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Japan in Group F before facing Sweden and Tunisia.

Koeman wants his side to play with intensity, confidence and personality.

The Netherlands coach warned against underestimating smaller nations at the tournament.

Jurrien Timber remains a major injury doubt due to a groin problem.

Koeman is hopeful Memphis Depay will regain fitness before the World Cup begins.

"People may not see us as one of the favourites to win the World Cup. But the strength of the Netherlands is that we can beat anyone because the ability is there in our squad,” he told FIFA in an interview published on Monday.

The 63-year-old, who is yet to name his World Cup squad, returned as coach in 2023 after Louis van Gaal led the side to the quart-finals at the previous edition in Qatar.

"I think this team is on track,” he added.

“What I'd like people to say about my team is that they play with a lot of intensity, that they can't say we didn't do enough. I want them to play with confidence, with personality, understanding what their qualities are.

"And to always respect every opponent despite the fact there may be so-called smaller nations at the World Cup. They are all matches in their own right and you must ensure you're not caught off-guard by a smaller nation.”

Koeman admits growing injury concern over Timber

IMAGE: Jurrien Timber has been sidelined since the last two months. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Koeman said he was concerned defender Jurrien Timber could miss the World Cup but is hopeful top scorer Memphis Depay will be fit for next month’s tournament.

Arsenal’s Timber has been sidelined since mid-March with a groin injury and Koeman said his chances of making the Dutch squad were in the balance.

"Jurrien has been dealing with this for quite some time. It has been a rollercoaster ride,” Koeman told Dutch television on Monday.

"He is training again to see if he can make the Champions League final, and be available for the World Cup, but it does not look rosy at the moment."

Koeman expects Depay to return to action in the coming weeks before joining the Dutch national team.

The 32-year-old striker, who is the Netherlands' record scorer with 55 goals, suffered a thigh injury at the end of March and has not played for his struggling Brazilian club Corinthians since.

"He still has three matches with Corinthians before we get together as the Dutch national team.

"He really needs to get minutes in those matches. I assume that will happen, and if everything goes well, he might even play 90 minutes in the final match. After that, we still have two weeks until our first World Cup match against Japan."

The Dutch already have to do without three injured players for the World Cup, where they also face Sweden and Tunisia in Group F.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt, midfielder Jerdy Schouten, and forward Xavi Simons all miss out through injury.