Juergen Klopp, Legends Watch as Germany Break World Cup Opening-Match Jinx

Germany launched their FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over Curacao with Klopp, Muller watching from stands.

IMAGE: Former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, Germany players Thomas Muller and Bastian Schweinsteiger, along with former Paraguay international Roque Santa Cruz, pose for a selfie at the Germany-Curacao Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, US, on Sunday. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Legends gathered in Houston, Texas, as former World Cup champions Germany enjoyed a successful lift-off on Sunday with a 7-1 demolition of newcomers Curacao on Sunday.

Former Liverpool coach and legend Juergen Klopp, along with German football legends Thomas Muller, Bastian Schweinsteiger watched from the stands as the players and fans breathing a collective sigh of relief -- it was the four-time champions' first opening win at a World Cup in 12 years and stretched their winning run to 10 consecutive matches.

A happy Klopp was seen obliging young fans with selfies the win.

The Germans, who next play Ivory Coast before taking on Ecuador, have set the goal of winning the World Cup as they look to repair their damaged international reputation following shock first-round exits at the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

They have failed to make any impact in international tournaments since winning their last of four world titles, in Brazil in 2014.

Paraguay football legend Roque Santa Cruz, who played at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, was also in attendance as Germany managed to overcome early nerves against the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup.

IMAGE: Former manager Juergen Klopp takes a selfie with fans after the match. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

The Germans could have scored more in the first half were it not for sloppy finishing and glaring misses before improving after the break.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann opted to start with Jamal Musiala and leave in-form striker Deniz Undav on the bench but the former is still looking to recover his past top form following a six-month absence after breaking his leg a year ago.

Their overall performance will have eased the German fans' concerns after their recent early exits but Nagelsmann knows the next two matches will be far more challenging.

While it makes little sense to read too much into this victory, the rout has certainly raised the Germans' confidence and given them a healthy goal difference in the group.