HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Juergen Klopp, Legends Watch as Germany Break World Cup Opening-Match Jinx

Juergen Klopp, Legends Watch as Germany Break World Cup Opening-Match Jinx

By REDIFF SPORTS
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 15, 2026 21:33 IST

x

Germany launched their FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over Curacao with Klopp, Muller watching from stands.

Former manager and players Juergen Klopp, Thomas Muller, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Roque Santa Cruz pose for a selfie

IMAGE: Former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, Germany players Thomas Muller and Bastian Schweinsteiger, along with former Paraguay international Roque Santa Cruz, pose for a selfie at the Germany-Curacao Group E match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, US, on Sunday. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Legends gathered in Houston, Texas, as former World Cup champions Germany enjoyed a successful lift-off on Sunday with a 7-1 demolition of newcomers Curacao on Sunday.

 

Former Liverpool coach and legend Juergen Klopp, along with German football legends Thomas Muller, Bastian Schweinsteiger watched from the stands as the players and fans breathing a collective sigh of relief -- it was the four-time champions' first opening win at a World Cup in 12 years and stretched their winning run to 10 consecutive matches.

A happy Klopp was seen obliging young fans with selfies the win.

The Germans, who next play Ivory Coast before taking on Ecuador, have set the goal of winning the World Cup as they look to repair their damaged international reputation following shock first-round exits at the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

They have failed to make any impact in international tournaments since winning their last of four world titles, in Brazil in 2014.

Paraguay football legend Roque Santa Cruz, who played at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, was also in attendance as Germany managed to overcome early nerves against the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup.

Former manager Juergen Klopp takes a selfie with fans after the match

IMAGE: Former manager Juergen Klopp takes a selfie with fans after the match. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

The Germans could have scored more in the first half were it not for sloppy finishing and glaring misses before improving after the break.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann opted to start with Jamal Musiala and leave in-form striker Deniz Undav on the bench but the former is still looking to recover his past top form following a six-month absence after breaking his leg a year ago.

Their overall performance will have eased the German fans' concerns after their recent early exits but Nagelsmann knows the next two matches will be far more challenging.

While it makes little sense to read too much into this victory, the rout has certainly raised the Germans' confidence and given them a healthy goal difference in the group.

 

REDIFF SPORTS

RELATED STORIES

Argentina's title defence faces first test against Algeria
Argentina's title defence faces first test against Algeria
Germany thump debutants Curacao to win World Cup opener
Germany thump debutants Curacao to win World Cup opener
Sooryavanshi In Heated Altercation With SL A players
Sooryavanshi In Heated Altercation With SL A players
McCullum On Stokes: 'I worry for him'
McCullum On Stokes: 'I worry for him'
Doku's World Cup Fatherhood Choice
Doku's World Cup Fatherhood Choice

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

WATCH: Heartwarming Modi-Macron Moment Captures Attention at Bharat Innovates2:45

WATCH: Heartwarming Modi-Macron Moment Captures Attention...

Madhuri Dixit Stuns in Black as She Steps Out with Husband1:01

Madhuri Dixit Stuns in Black as She Steps Out with Husband

Salman's New Look Breaks the Internet, Aamir and Kareena React2:51

Salman's New Look Breaks the Internet, Aamir and Kareena...

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO