Belgium Star Jeremy Doku's World Cup Fatherhood Challenge

Belgian football star Jeremy Doku faces a unique World Cup challenge as he balances his national team duties with the imminent birth of his first child, raising questions about his potential temporary departure from the tournament.

IMAGE: The 24-year-old Jeremy Doku is one of the key elements of the Belgium side at this FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Key Points Belgian winger Jeremy Doku is expecting his first child during the World Cup tournament.

Doku intends to be present for the birth, which could mean a temporary departure from the tournament.

His wife is due in the second week of July, coinciding with the World Cup quarter-final stage.

The Belgian federation is reportedly supportive, with plans for a private plane to England being considered.

Another Belgian player, Brandon Mechele, is also in a similar situation with his wife due a week later.

Belgium’s Jeremy Doku is due to become a father for the first time while the World Cup is still on, and wants to be at the birth, creating a potential dilemma for the team.

The 24-year-old winger is one of the key elements of the Belgium side who open their World Cup campaign against Egypt in Seattle on Monday, and plans for him to leave the United States and return home for the birth of his child are being put in place, Belgian media reported.

Doku's World Cup Dilemma

Doku told reporters his wife Shireen is due in the second week of July, when the tournament has reached the quarter-final stage, and if Belgium are still involved, he wants to be at the birth.

“It depends on when it happens, but it's my first child, so I would definitely want to be there,” he said.

“If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also know that football involves many other considerations.

“I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We'll see what we can do,” he added.

Belgian media said a private plane to England, where the child is due to be born, would likely be arranged. Doku plays for Manchester City.

Defender Brandon Mechele is in a similar situation, although his wife is due to give birth a week after Doku’s wife.